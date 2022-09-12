Redland City Bulletin

Police investigate Capalaba crash after e-scooter rider suffers critical injuries

By Jordan Crick
September 12 2022 - 5:30am
An Alexandra Hills man has suffered critical injuries after a e-scooter and car crash at Capalaba. File picture: Darren England/AAP Photos

A 24-year-old Alexandra Hills man has suffered critical injuries after an e-scooter and car collided at Capalaba on Saturday.

