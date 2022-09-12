A 24-year-old Alexandra Hills man has suffered critical injuries after an e-scooter and car collided at Capalaba on Saturday.
Emergency services were called to the intersection of Finucane Road and Old Cleveland Road shortly after 3.30pm.
Police say the e-scooter had been travelling west along Finucane Road when it crashed with a black 2014 Volkswagen Scirocco hatchback travelling south along Moreton Bay Road.
The car driver and multiple bystanders rushed to help the 24-year-old e-scooter rider in the minutes before emergency services arrived at the scene.
A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the man suffered serious head and lower limb injuries.
He was taken to Brisbane's Princess Alexandra Hospital with critical care paramedics and the high acuity response unit on-board.
The car driver, a 22-year-old Capalaba woman, was uninjured.
Police say the Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.
Read more local news here
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.