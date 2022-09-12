Redland City FC have clinched the Metro Men's Division Six grand final against Wynnum Wolves to cap off another highly successful season.
A goal to Craig Schulz inside the final five minutes sealed a tight 1-0 victory for the Redbacks, seeing them finish a second straight season undefeated.
The side finished 14 points clear of the next best team during the regular season to take out the premiership before downing Logan Lightning 4-2 at home to secure a spot in the grand final.
Redbacks president Tim Eady said it was a significant achievement to finish two straight seasons undefeated, with the side dropping points in just two games across that period.
"To manage to go through the whole season without a loss for a second straight year is fantastic, it couldn't be better than that," he said.
"The bulk of the side have played a number of years of football together, and in some cases a couple of guys probably even more than that, so the knowledge of their game and the way they play is very strong.
"That is what makes them a difficult team, and they have some quality players who can turn the game in an instant."
The club's inaugural women's side also found success this season, qualifying for a semi-final but ultimately going down 3-0 to the top-placed Logan Lightning.
"That is a massive result for them and the club," Eady said.
"It took them three or four weeks to get their first win so to end up the fourth placed team and make it to a semi final in their first year is another really good result and something for the club to build on next year.
"We have a number of junior girls coming through U11-U14 which, with the ladies' team, will give them the opportunity to move from juniors into seniors and stay at the club."
The Redbacks' under 13, 14 and 16 sides have also won through to finals this season.
"The aim is to continue to develop the club to provide opportunities for the community and residents at the southern end of the Redlands to be able to get out and play football," Eady said.
"With the Shoreline development going ahead and the number of residents who are moving into our end of the city, it is critical that we allow children to play football down our end of the city."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
