Late goal seals tight grand final win for Redland City FC

By Jordan Crick
Updated September 12 2022 - 6:18am, first published 5:00am
Redland City FC celebrate their Metro league crown after downing Wynnum Wolves 1-0.

Redland City FC have clinched the Metro Men's Division Six grand final against Wynnum Wolves to cap off another highly successful season.

