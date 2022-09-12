Redland City Bulletin

Russell Island man, 32, caught driving without licence during RBT stop

By Jordan Crick
September 12 2022 - 9:00pm
Police have caught a man driving without a licence on Macleay Island. He has been charged and will front Cleveland Magistrates Court. File picture

A Russell Island man has been caught driving without a licence after being pulled over for a random breath test on Macleay Island.

