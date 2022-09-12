A Russell Island man has been caught driving without a licence after being pulled over for a random breath test on Macleay Island.
Police say the 32-year-old has also had his vehicle immobilised for seven days.
Officers discovered the man did not have a licence during an RBT stop on Friday, September 9.
He has been charged with unlicenced driving and will appear in Cleveland Magistrates Court at a later date.
Macleay Island police have also charged a 21-year-old man after he was caught riding a motorcycle without a helmet.
Police say checks revealed the Macleay Island man did not have a licence and was riding an unregistered and uninsured bike.
He will appear in Cleveland Magistrates Court at a later date.
Police are concerned about the number of complaints received over unregistered dirt bikes on Macleay Island and are calling on the community to provide information that can help locate offenders.
The Macleay Island police station is contactable on 07 3409 4722. Online reporting is also available at police.qld.gov.au/reporting.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
