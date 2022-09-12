Redland City Bulletin

Seniors tackle Gran Slam poetry at RPAC

By Linda Muller
Updated September 12 2022 - 10:19am, first published 9:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Redland poet Denis Devaney is among the participants in the Granslam event at RPAC on October 2. Picture supplied
Jenny Wynter will host the Redland event. Picture supplied

About 20 Redland would-be senior aged poets will perform their work at a Performance Gran Slam poetry event being staged for the first time in the Redlands auditorium at RPAC from 4pm on October 2.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.