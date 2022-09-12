About 20 Redland would-be senior aged poets will perform their work at a Performance Gran Slam poetry event being staged for the first time in the Redlands auditorium at RPAC from 4pm on October 2.
Producer and facilitator Angela Pieta said the concept had snowballed rapidly since first being mooted a few years ago.
The performance is the culmination of a six-week online workshop where Redland poets aged over 65 honed their craft under the mentorship of Josh Donellan. . The session is being coordinated by host Jenny Wynter.
"The workshops was so that the locals could not only write their own poetry, but learn how to perform," Ms Pieta said.
The works will be performed singly and there will be a group performance piece facilitated by hip hop legend Morganics.
"The concept has gathered momentum and grown every year. This will be the first time in the Redlands. We used to have an open mic spot, but this is a fairly full program. The audience can clap and cheer though," Ms Pieta said.
Denis Devaney, 77, of Cleveland said he joined the program because of his interest in song writing and slam poetry.
"I write a lot of songs and I thought I'd give this a go," he said.
"Slam poetry has an impact on the audience, whether it be critical or humerous. It deals with social issues and can be pretty intense, but always thought provoking."
Mr Devaney said he was choosing between Performing a poem written about his grandson who is finding his way or about his migration to Australia in the 1970s and noticing the doubling of brands.
"There always seemed to be two of everything - Ford or Holden, high set or low set, XXXX or Carlton," he said.
Ms Pieta said the event was a response to what was perceived as a generational performance gap.
"Poetry is something people can do and especially online. It allows people to see and to get to know one another. Poetry is for everyone and there is a performance outcome opportunity," she said.
Gran Slam Live! features comedy, music and poetry as a razor-sharp collective of poets aged 65 to 99 battle it out with their intimate reflections and hilarious insights into life, aging and freedom.
Tickets are $25 for seniors/pensioners and $30 for Adults. VIP tables of four are also available for $35pp and include a bottle of wine. Book on 3829 8131 or rpac.com.au (booking fees are $5 by phone and $6 online per transaction).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.