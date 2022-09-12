So It Goes: Happy and glorious

I grew up with a grandmother who saved the pages of the paper headlining the Queen's coronation. My grandmother had a perm, wore corsets and stockings, twin sets and hats and gloves. If it was good enough for the Queen, it was good enough for her, even if her favoured fashions didn't necessarily suit the tropics. She hailed from Newcastle in England and spoke with a Geordie accent. She drank tea out of fine china teacups and ate scones and jam and cream with her pinkie standing up. She loved the Queen and would have been horrified to know that I voted against keeping the monarchy in Australia in the 1999 referendum.