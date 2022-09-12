So It Goes: Happy and glorious

The Redland Sinfonia started its Phantasmagorical concert on September 10 with God Save the Queen.
I stood up with the rest of the audience and in the darkness of the Redland Performing Arts auditorium, I cried. This was the moment when it truly struck home that our Queen Elizabeth 11 had died.
I grew up with a grandmother who saved the pages of the paper headlining the Queen's coronation. My grandmother had a perm, wore corsets and stockings, twin sets and hats and gloves. If it was good enough for the Queen, it was good enough for her, even if her favoured fashions didn't necessarily suit the tropics. She hailed from Newcastle in England and spoke with a Geordie accent. She drank tea out of fine china teacups and ate scones and jam and cream with her pinkie standing up. She loved the Queen and would have been horrified to know that I voted against keeping the monarchy in Australia in the 1999 referendum.
But I cried nevertheless.
I cried with a sense of loss, a sense of nostalgia.
Because God Save the Queen was my national anthem growing up.
We sang it with gusto every morning before school, every classroom adorned with her picture. In fact, there weren't too many halls or public places that didn't display a dusty picture of Her Majesty. One of those photos even ended up in the ABC studios, forming part of a studio audience when my husband worked on the Johnny Farnham and Debbie Byrne show. It was Farnham's wish to perform at a Royal gala performance and this was his moment.
I played God Save the Queen on my fife in the marching band and still can.
I remember the Queen coming to Australia and my supreme jealousy of Jane, who was selected to curtsy and give her a bouquet of flowers from our school. I wanted to be that girl giving those flowers, despite my simple recognition that Jane could be relied on to curtsy without tripping or falling over.
Instead, I paraded onto the exhibition grounds with hundreds of other 1970s school children. We had fashioned a hat to wear just for the occasion out of pages of newspaper. We craned our little newspaper clad heads to catch a glimpse as Jane did the school proud.
And so I cry for the Queen of my childhood.
She was part of it, that victorious, happy and glorious time.
