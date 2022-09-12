So It Goes: Just sing

This time the singing was going towards the stage.
It was the second session of Redland Sings with Jonathan Welch leading the charge on the Redland Performing Arts stage.
He and RPAC creative arts manager Brad Rush were having a wonderful time, Brad embellishing on the piano to the musical nuances of Jonathan getting people to trip over their lips with clever little ditties and movements few knew they had in them.
At the first session it was about singing The Lion Sleep Tonight with a quick sing-a-long as a tribute to Judith Durham and the Seekers to finish. Clearly this was an audience who knew the words to Georgie Girl.
The session was popular and was a chance to show off your own talent. I sat beside a friend of both mine and Jonathan's who told me she was there as support for him. When he split the audience into four groups for a quick harmonic and rhythmic workout, she could have held the fifth group all by herself. I decided that if anyone turned around to find about this most marvelous singer, I would nod and smile and pretend it was me.
No one turned around, but I smiled anyway. It was that sort of session.
You can't help but smile when you sing and that is what Redland Sings is all about. It's about endorphins and expression and creativity. It's about having a go and making mistakes and music and making them loud and proud.
At the end, the Redland Rhapsody singers did their own version of The Lion Sleeps Tonight, just because they could and this impromptu performance livened up the foyer for a while, Welch joining them and posing for a photo.
The second session (Redland Sings is being held every month for now -- and it's free), we did a tribute to Olivia and delved into a bit of Grease with the men belting out the boys' parts and we girls being coquettishly sweet. You can't help but act the part when you sing the words.
I like having him here. I like what he brings to the area.
It's about joy. It's about spontaneous emotion.
I can't wait until the next one (scheduled for October 5 and November 23)
I hope Redland Sings continues next year. You leave with a song in your heart and a spring in your step.
- Linda Muller
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.