So It Goes: The big black shroud

It was a little black dress sort of occasion.
We fashionistas all know what that means - something smart, something understated and something classy.
The little black dress epitomises the outfit for the busy woman, and can switch from daytime smart to evening smart with a bit of jewelry and heels.
It's been a while for me. Actually, let's face it, it's been decades and it is now getting too late to blame baby fat for the situation, given that my youngest is now 36 with her own blame stories being circulated.( My husband however alludes to his own flock of children if ever talk of carrying a bit of excess weight comes up.)
But I digress. I used to have a number of these useful little black dresses on hangers in my wardrobe.
The only way any of them would fit me now is if I sewed two of them together -- or maybe three. Ok, four.
The little black dress is no longer a 'little' black dress and I can no longer get away with using such a diminutive.
Actually calling it a dress is even a stretch. Because in order to accommodate the body, the dress, black that it might be, is far from shapely. Sack-like is a more apt description.
Nay, not even this. My little black dress is now a big black shroud.
The only redeeming feature is the fact that is black, a colour so many of us favour in the belief (potentially mistaken) that black covers all sins. I have seen black not covering anything, but again, it's easier to pretend than to admit the truth.
And of course black shrouds covers said sins in a spectacular way.
The theory is that if the material isn't touching the body anywhere, no one can really tell where the body is. Let's jump to a wild conclusion and therefore assume that the body is so insignificant and small that it is lost somewhere inside the mammoth material enshrouding it.
It's all too late to admit that this is wrong. But we all like to kid ourselves and what harm is there in a little bit of denial?
We are all standing in a row, making the same assumptions, noticing the flaws in the assumptions and wanting to believe them regardless.
Perhaps it is preparing me for that day when a shroud will be my eternal fashion.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.