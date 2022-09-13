Redland City Bulletin

Redlands Coast Chamber of Commerce finalist for national award

By Emily Lowe
September 13 2022 - 9:00pm
The Redlands Coast Chamber of Commerce has teamed up with local businesses and Redland City Council to strengthen the economy. Picture supplied

The Redlands Coast Chamber of Commerce has been recognised for its efforts to strengthen the bayside business community, nominated for a national award alongside Australian councils.

