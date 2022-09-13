The Redlands Coast Chamber of Commerce has been recognised for its efforts to strengthen the bayside business community, nominated for a national award alongside Australian councils.
The Chamber is a finalist for the National Economic Development Awards in the Economic Development through Partnerships and Collaboration category.
Chamber president Cindy Corrie led the Champion Redlands Coast initiative for the last 12 months and said it was an honour for the Chamber to be nominated.
"The other five finalists are local councils from different areas of the Country. We're talking Moreton Bay, and I think one in Victoria," she said.
"We're a Chamber of Commerce run by volunteers and we're great professionals with great careers, but this is something we do in our own time.
"I think this nomination demonstrates just how much impact we've been able to have with an initiative that's only been around for two years. It's really exciting."
Champion Redlands Coast works with industry, community, and all levels of government to promote key drivers of sustainable economic development like jobs, infrastructure, increased competitiveness, local education providers and community culture.
Ms Corrie said the chamber had used evidence based strategies to collaborate with local businesses and the council to strengthen the region's economy.
"There's lots of experiences and perspectives in this region and Champion Redlands Coast really looked to understand and create a single point of truth, using evidence to really help drive what that was," she said.
"That's what Champion Redlands Coast was set out to do in its infancy, to create that vision of a bright future and the economic drivers were very key to that.
"We put a lot of investment into trying to understand what the future looks like and evidence to help us frame that and advocate for all the things that our region needs to be more liveable, to attract investment and to create a future for our young people."
Ms Corrie said the program would only continue to grow and improve by championing Redland businesses.
"Now, what we're trying to do is to take all that evidence and create an action plan and actually bring all the key stakeholders together to more strongly pursue outcomes in particular areas we've narrowed down," she said.
"We're in the process of planning what that looks like for next year, who those stakeholders should be and how they might come together to drive some of these outcomes in a more focused way."
Winners of the National Economic Development Awards will be announced at a ceremony in Sydney on October 13.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.