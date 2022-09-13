Councillor Paul Golle is continuing his push for elected representatives to be moved away from offices at the Cleveland chambers, claiming the move would cut costs and give constituents better access to councillors.
Cr Golle tabled a motion at the August Redland City Council meeting proposing that councillors work out of libraries and other council-owned buildings, including on the islands, but it was voted down eight to two.
He said a move away from offices at the Bloomfield Street chambers would have several benefits for ratepayers and council staff, including cutting costs and freeing up office space.
"Councillors are not employees and yet hold valuable office real estate so they can occasionally drop by and check their emails," he said.
"Any meetings with internal council staff and councillors are conducted in assigned meeting rooms ...
"The public have no access to internal offices, in fact they cannot even get into where this office space is, making councillors from a professional standpoint inaccessible.
"Isn't the whole idea of advocacy to create space where the public can easily reach out for help in a professional and private space?"
Cr Golle sent a photo to the Redland City Bulletin last week showing councillor offices sitting empty shortly before midday on a Thursday, prompting him to renew calls for a shift away from the admin building.
But his motion for a proposed shakeup fell flat at last month's meeting, with Cr Peter Mitchell arguing that councillors were responsible for making themselves accessible, regardless of office arrangements.
"Accessibility doesn't necessarily mean brick and mortar, it just means being accessible," he said.
"If any councillor chose, we have access through the right channels to book a library room [or] a hall. It is all open to us now so we don't need to make any changes for that to happen.
"[Creating] eleven new locations, you don't need to be a surveyor to know that is going to be more space, more costs and is going to be less efficient.
"While the intent might be to do the opposite of that, costs will go up significantly."
Had councillors voted for the motion, a report would have been returned for assessment only.
Cr Golle pointed to Gold Coast City Council's success in making councillors accessible at libraries.
"Council pays for library space in Victoria Point so the argument of it being expensive is mute," he said.
"Our Local MPs have office space readily accessible to the public, while councillors hide away in Cleveland castle."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
