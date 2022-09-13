A Thornlands grandmother who clocked up more than 15 years volunteering to help sick people in the Redlands has celebrated her 80th Birthday.
Linda Baldwin celebrated the milestone at Mater Private Hospital Redlands surrounded by friends.
It was an extra special day for Mrs Baldwin who suffered a stroke just five months ago.
"I lost my speech and feeling in my left side but went to rehabilitation and now I'm all good," she said.
"The doctors and nurses treated me like a Queen at Mater. I was back at work within four months."
For 17 years the great grandmother of six has volunteered at the hospital answering patient buzzers, filling up blanket warmers, putting bed socks on patients, paperwork and filing.
Mrs Baldwin said the hospital was a great place to work, especially when her husband Jim, 82, also volunteered twice a week at the concierge to help with paperwork.
"As volunteers, we have lots to keep us busy. We do little things that can help the nurses," Mrs Baldwin said.
"I really enjoy meeting patients and training new volunteers. Some patients don't get visitors so it's nice to hear about their background and history.
"We can really help brighten their day with a chat. I did a special course at Mater Hospital Brisbane which allows me to lend a hand in the maternity ward to mind bubs when their mums need a rest, or their partners need to get a coffee.
"I would go everyday if I had the time. It's such a wonderful experience and it keeps me active - I am not a couch lizard."
Mater Private Hospital Redland Volunteer Coordinator Priscilla Brown said Mrs Baldwin was celebrated by staff and fellow volunteers with a morning tea last week.
"Everyone in the hospital knows Linda, she brings sunshine to the staff and patients when she is here twice a week," Ms Brown said.
