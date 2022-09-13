Redland City Bulletin

Hospital volunteer of 17 years celebrates 80th birthday milestone

EL
By Emily Lowe
September 13 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Linda Baldwin celebrated her 80th birthday at Mater Private Hospital Redlands. Picture supplied

A Thornlands grandmother who clocked up more than 15 years volunteering to help sick people in the Redlands has celebrated her 80th Birthday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EL

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.