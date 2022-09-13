Redland City Council and bayside organisations will be recognised by a national organisation for working to better support and understand residents living with dementia.
Dementia Australia will recognise the Council for committing to become a dementia-friendly community at the Donald Simpson Centre this September.
Redlands Coast Dementia Community is one of 30 volunteer run community groups working to raise awareness and understanding of dementia.
Approximately 3,418 Redland City residents live with a dementia diagnosis. This number is expected to reach 8,722 over the next 30 years.
Redlands Coast Dementia Community volunteer Kaylene Lawson said it had been working with Council to make the Redlands a Dementia-Friendly community.
"A dementia-friendly organisation is a business, organisation, local government or community group that makes changes to better meet the needs of people living with dementia," Ms Lawson said.
"Dementia-friendly organisations are inclusive and friendly, recognising people living with dementia as equal members of the community.
"These organisations respond to the needs of their customers, clients, staff or volunteers living with dementia. To do this, they're willing to make small changes that improve accessibility, inclusivity and connectedness."
Marie-Louise Bone of Dementia Australia said people living one of the biggest issues people face following a diagnosis of dementia is social isolation when their loved ones and community struggle to understand how to support them.
The federally funded Dementia-Friendly Communities program provides access to Dementia Australia information and resources and supports communities in developing tailored plans.
The program aims to build understanding, awareness and acceptance of dementia in the community.
On Wednesday, September 21, Redlands Coast Dementia Community will hold a forum at the Donald Simpson Centre to celebrate the commitment of Redland City Council and other local organisations on Wednesday, September 21
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
