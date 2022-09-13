Redland City Bulletin

Redland City Council to better support residents with dementia

By Emily Lowe
September 13 2022 - 5:00am
Redland City Council and bayside organisations have comitted to becoming Dementia-Friendly Communities. Picture supplied

Redland City Council and bayside organisations will be recognised by a national organisation for working to better support and understand residents living with dementia.

