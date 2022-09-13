Redland City Bulletin

Redlands Tigers honours former Mayor Don Seccombe at Peter Burge Oval

By Jordan Crick
September 13 2022
Former Redland Mayor Don Seccombe cuts the ribbon at his grandstand overlooking Peter Burge Oval, Wellington Point. Picture supplied

Redlands Tigers Cricket Club has named a grandstand at its premier Wellington Point ground in honour of former Redland Mayor Don Seccombe.

Jordan Crick

