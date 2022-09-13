Redlands Tigers Cricket Club has named a grandstand at its premier Wellington Point ground in honour of former Redland Mayor Don Seccombe.
Mr Seccombe, 80, is the incumbent Redlands Sporting Club president, sits on the Redland Foundation board and served as Shire Mayor between 2001 and 2008.
He won four first-class caps for Queensland's Sheffield Shield side during the early and mid 1960s, and played country-based representative cricket into the 1970s.
Redlands Tigers president Sean Lloyd said Mr Seccombe had made several significant contributions to the club since it was established in the 1990s.
His name now adorns the grandstand at Wellington Point's Peter Burge Oval, which has hosted the England and Australian Ashes sides, an under 19 world cup and woman's internationals in recent years.
"He is a real community person. He gives a lot of himself to the community and doesn't expect anything in return," Mr Lloyd said.
"He had a real affinity and love for cricket and that, I suppose, is what has driven him to build Redlands Cricket from what it was.
"If you were to put a dollar figure on it, Don has contributed millions to the club."
Mr Lloyd said Seccombe was also one of the driving forces behind the club being established at Wellington Point.
"Back in the early 1990s, Don had the vision with Eddie Santagiuliana and Dick Wood to build a cricket field," he said.
"Back then the [area] was swamp and it needed a lot of investment. Don was predominately the one who organised a lot of the infrastructure and clean fill for the site.
"The number three field [Ron Field Oval] was the number one field back in the day. Through the next few years they continued that dream and built up Fred Kratzmann and Peter Burge ovals.
"In the early days, Redlands Cricket was more heavily involved in the country cricket scene but there was an opportunity at the time when Easts Cricket Club were looking for a new home.
"Don was key to negotiations in forming Easts-Redlands Cricket Club, which then expanded the Queensland Cricket Premier Competition. Since then we have grown and become Redlands Tigers."
Mr Lloyd said it made sense to name the grandstand after Seccombe, with the sign officially unveiled before a first grade match at Peter Burge Oval during August.
"Don was able to share the moment with those who he cares for most and we had other people down at the club who have also been involved in Redlands Cricket in the past," he said.
Mr Seccombe has earned a slew of awards during his several years of community service, including being made a Member of the Order of Australia in 2014.
All Redlands Tigers grade sides will kick off their respective seasons this weekend against Western Suburbs and Toombul.
The club's three fields will also play host to Brisbane Premier League under 17 matches during the first week of school holidays next week (September 19-22).
Read more local news here
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.