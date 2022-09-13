Redland City Bulletin

Redland City Council to remember Queen Elizabeth II at September general meeting

JC
By Jordan Crick
September 13 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Redland City Council will pay tribute to the Queen at its September general meeting. File picture

Redland City Council will pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at this week's general meeting as it forges ahead with normal proceedings after the monarch's sudden passing on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.