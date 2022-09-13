Redland City Council will pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at this week's general meeting as it forges ahead with normal proceedings after the monarch's sudden passing on Friday.
Mayor Karen Williams said the council would start the meeting with a condolence motion on behalf of the community before pausing for a minute's silence to remember Her Majesty.
Queen Elizabeth II passed away at her Balmoral estate in Scotland on Friday morning (AEST). She was 96.
"We join with others, including many residents on Redlands Coast, in expressing sadness at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," Cr Williams said.
"Observing the minute's silence will give everyone in attendance the opportunity to reflect on the life, service and dedication of the only monarch many of us have known."
Flags are flying at half-mast outside the Redland City Council chambers and the Lighthouse at Cleveland has been lit up in a soft white in a mark of respect to the late Queen.
The community is invited to write a message of condolence on the council's website - which will be forwarded to Buckingham Palace - or sign books placed in Customer Service Centres at Capalaba, Cleveland and Victoria Point.
Cr Williams paid tribute to the Queen in the immediate aftermath of her passing last week, saying her global presence would be missed.
"As the reign of Queen Elizabethan II ends and a new era begins we should never forget the long lasting legacy the Queen has left for all of us," she said.
"As a female leader of great consequence and longevity, she has inspired many, as she forged a place for all of us to aspire to public service."
Elsewhere, Oodgeroo MP Mark Robinson and Scenic Rim MP Jon Krause have signed state Parliament's condolence book for Her Majesty.
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced late last week that Parliament sitting dates scheduled for this week had been postponed as a mark of respect while a period of mourning is observed.
"The Leader of the House will publish an updated sitting calendar for the remainder of the year in due course," she said in a statement.
Read more local news here
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.