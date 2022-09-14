The state government is spruiking improved access for boaties as it begins dredging works near popular launch sites at Wellington Point.
Capalaba MP Don Brown said the approaches to the northern and southern boat ramps and the main navigation channel would be dredged as part of the works.
He said the dredging would improve access by increasing water depth for boaties, including at the northern ramp where resurfacing was recently completed.
"Wellington Point is a popular destination for Redland boaties and visitors to the area who launch their vessels for a day out on the bay," Mr Brown said.
"More than $185 million is being invested by the state Labor government specifically in maritime safety and boating infrastructure."
All dredging materials are being placed at the approved Mud Island Dredging Material Placement Area and water quality monitoring will take place during the process.
Mr Brown said the works, which are expected to continue late into the year, were supporting Queensland businesses.
"The contract was awarded as a three-part project, with Gold-Coast based contractor McQuade Marine recently completing maintenance dredging at Cabbage Tree Creek and Scarborough boat harbours," Mr Brown said.
"That's good jobs for Queenslanders at a time when security is needed most, providing a boost to the Queensland economy. I appreciate the patience of local boaties during this time."
Oodgeroo MP Mark Robinson asked for feedback in 2020 on a marine upgrade plan for Wellington Point Reserve which mentioned the need for dredging along the main channel.
Other plans included creating a rock breakwater, installing a pontoon and extending the reserve's car park.
A Redland City Bulletin survey published at the time showed the majority of voters were against the proposal.
The upgrade plan was put forward just weeks before the 2020 state election.
Read more local news here
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.