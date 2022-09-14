Redland City Bulletin

State government spruiks improved access for boaties as dredging begins at Wellington Point

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated September 15 2022 - 12:00am, first published September 14 2022 - 9:00pm
A Wellington Point boat launch site during a calm day in 2020. File picture

The state government is spruiking improved access for boaties as it begins dredging works near popular launch sites at Wellington Point.

