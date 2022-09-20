Property details:
Cleveland
Magnificent sweeping views of the bay, luxurious living and the convenience of nearby restaurants and parklands only scratch the surface of what this outstanding sub penthouse has to offer.
This glorious home is 'as new' with secure, low maintenance living over two levels including internal lift, amazing facilities, individuality, style, space and storage.
It encompasses 367 square metres of living with glorious and expansive water views to the islands and the top level also has a serene vista of Mount Cotton Hinterland.
The two levels provide two fully self contained living areas including two top quality kitchens.
There are five extra-large bedrooms, the two master bedrooms each with an ensuite including double vanities and double showers.
The additional bedrooms are serviced by two large stunning bathrooms with quality fittings and fixtures.
Additional features include fireplace, separate laundries and undercover vehicle parking plus large storage bay.
'Toondah Outlook' is luxury resort living unparalleled in design and finished to the highest specifications.
Facilities for everyone include designer pool, covered barbecue pavilions, two saunas plus gym, library, meeting rooms and workshop.
Group Advertising and & Special Publications journalist for QLD and NT. I began my regional news experience as a journalist for FCN's Penrith Sun in 1996.
