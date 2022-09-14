Former Bowman MP Andrew Laming has been read an apology from Nine media after upskirting allegations were proved false in the Federal Court on Wednesday.
Nine ran a report on Dr Laming in March on false accusations he took inappropriate photos of a Queensland woman without her consent.
The broadcaster acknowledged that the claims were not true in the apology after Mr Laming won his defamation case.
Dr Laming said justice had come after he was denied due process and a fair hearing in the media.
"Two weeks ago, Nine dropped all of its defences to my claim," he said.
"Today, it acknowledged seeing material convincing it to unreservedly withdraw the serious allegations it made; and to publicly apologise to me and my family.
"It is highly commendable that they, like many senior political and media figures previously, have agreed to right the wrongs and apologise when presented with the facts."
Dr Laming said his family and friends had also been affected by the accusations.
"...the stream of bizarre allegations came from political critics. But, of course, none of it was true," he said.
"The hurt and humiliation were borne by my family, my friends, and work colleagues.
"At the time, there was no media interest in any facts that might threaten that narrative."
