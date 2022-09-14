Redland City Bulletin
Nine apologises to Laming for report on false upskirting allegations

By Emily Lowe
Updated September 14 2022 - 1:21am, first published 12:00am
Nine has apologised to former Bowman MP Andrew Laming after running a report on false accusations of upskirting. File picture

Former Bowman MP Andrew Laming has been read an apology from Nine media after upskirting allegations were proved false in the Federal Court on Wednesday.

EL

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

