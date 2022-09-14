Mater hospital has launched service discount cards for families who welcome newborns in Brisbane as the coast of living across Australia surges.
Mater Mothers' has launched Bundle of Joy card which offers benefits for women giving birth at Mater Mothers' Private Brisbane.
Redland parents who buy the card can save hundreds of dollars off a range of costs, including ultrasounds, blood tests, car parking and meals for dads.
Mater Mothers' Assistant Director of Clinical Services Kathleen Goldsmith said the program was deigned to relieve stress for families.
"Having a baby is a challenge for parents in so many ways - including financially," she said.
"Mater's Bundle of Joy card helps parents to reduce some out-of-pocket costs associated with giving birth that are not necessarily covered by private health insurance or Medicare.
"Every little helps when you are having a baby - and the savings we have bundled together for Mater parents add up to a lot."
The $490 card gives patients access to routine blood tests, two routine ultrasounds, hospital car parking and partner meals for four days after birth on top of discounts on parentimg classes, breast pump hire, alied health services and other special offers.
Mater Mothers' Hospital provides Australia's largest maternity service. Around 12,000 Mater babies are born each year - one in every five Queensland babes.
"No one knows better than Mater Mothers what parents face when they have a baby, so we've put our heads together to come up with a great offer for families who want a private birth," Kathleen said.
Mater recommends women buy the Bundle of Joy card before their first ultrasound at approximately 11 weeks.
To find out more go to matermothers.org.au/bundle-of-joy or call 07 3163 8847.
