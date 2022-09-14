Redland City Bulletin

Discount cards help new mums save on hospital costs at Mater

EL
By Emily Lowe
Updated September 14 2022 - 10:47pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Redland parents who buy the Bundle of Joy card can save hundreds of dollars off a range of costs, including ultrasounds, blood tests, car parking and meals for dads. Picture supplied

Mater hospital has launched service discount cards for families who welcome newborns in Brisbane as the coast of living across Australia surges.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EL

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.