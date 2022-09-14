Residents are set to learn of rates changes on June 26 next year after Redland City Council this week adopted its meeting schedule for 2023.
Sittings will continue on a monthly basis in the new year, mirroring the schedule that has been in place since the start of 2021.
Council had previously gathered for fortnightly meetings but that was effectively halved after a COVID-ravaged 2020.
The Local Government Regulation requires councils to hold meetings at least once every month.
Notice of meeting dates and times must be published on the council's website and in other ways the council considers appropriate.
Council will return for its first meeting on the new year on January 25, while the special budget meeting - where residents will learn of new rates for the 2023/24 financial year - is set down for Monday, June 26.
It will be the current council's last uninterrupted sitting year, with the local government elections due to take place in 2024.
Councillors unanimously endorsed the new schedule at Wednesday's general meeting.
Read more local news here
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.