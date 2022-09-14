Redland City Bulletin

Budget set down for June 26 as Redland City Council confirms 2023 meeting schedule

JC
By Jordan Crick
September 14 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Redland City Council has adopted its meeting schedule for 2023. Pictures Redland City Council/file

Residents are set to learn of rates changes on June 26 next year after Redland City Council this week adopted its meeting schedule for 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.