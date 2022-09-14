A Redland canoeist is set to take on the world as he prepares to race at international championships this month.
Wynnum Redlands Canoe Club member Daniel Mole will compete in the 2022 International Canoe Federation (ICF) Canoe Marathon World Championships in Portugal.
The 23-year-old qualified for the Australian team when he won second in the Australian Marathon Championships on the Gold Coast in April.
Mole will paddle in the Under 23 Men's 26.35 race at Ponte Lima from September 29-October 2.
The Portugal marathon race will be Mole's second age level world championship, having competed with the Australian Marathon Team in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa in 2017.
He joined the Wynnum Redlands Canoe Club in 2014 as part of the junior program and competed at state and national level sprints and marathons.
Wynnum Redlands Canoe Club Vice Commodore Neena Ingerman said it was exciting to see the homegrown athlete on the world stage.
"Dan is a much-loved character in the club and was even voted U18 Australian Marathon Paddler for 2018," she said.
"It has been an honour seeing how he has grown into the athlete he is today. The members of Wynnum Redlands Canoe Club wish him all the best in this Championships."
Mole moved to the Gold Coast after finishing school at Iona College and continue to achieve great results.
He won a bronze medal at the Coolangatta Gold Short Course in 2019, has had great results in recent Surf Life Saving Competitions.
Mole will also compete in the 2022 ICF Canoe Ocean Racing World Championships in Viana Do Castelo, Portugal in an Ocean Ski from 6-9 October 2022.
For anyone interested in picking up a paddle to try the sport themselves, the Wynnum Redlands Canoe Club will hold a Come and Try day on Saturday, September 17 from 1-30pm to 3-30pm with a high tide at 2-30pm.
Guest coaches will visit to demonstrate canoe slalom and canoe polo, two new disciplines of paddling that the club hopes to introduce in the area.
