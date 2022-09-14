Redland orchids are back on display for an annual show highlighting the beauty of the flowers while raising funds for a worthy cause.
The Redlands Orchid Society's Charity Spring Orchid Show will be held October 1 from 8.30am-3pm at the Redlands Multi Sports Club.
Society member Colin Barker said the refurbished car park at the Birkdale Club would allow more people to come and go at the annual event which raises funds for the Redlands Hospital Auxiliary.
"The show will have an amazing display of award-winning orchids, our members' orchids that gained first prizes as well as the champion judged at the Australian Orchid Conference..." he said.
"Raffles, orchid maintenance and products will be available along with potting demonstrations every hour through the day, and club members will be on hand to answer questions on anything about orchids.
"This year again, we will be supporting the Redlands Hospital Auxiliary who will be selling items from their extensive craft stall."
Refreshments will also be available at the club.
Entry to the event is $3 for adults, children are free and Eftpos will be available on the day.
For enquiries, call 0414738110 or email redlandsorchidsociety@bigpond.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.