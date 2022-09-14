Police have raided several homes and taken a 34-year-old Birkdale man into custody as investigations continue into the alleged stabbing of a man in Brisbane's east on Monday afternoon.
Detective Superintendent Andrew Massingham said police were seeking to speak with 35-year-old Thomas Myler and 24-year-old Kyle Martin, who they say may be able to assist with investigations into the fatal stabbing.
He said an operation involving uniformed and specialist police would continue in the area over the coming hours.
Police have released photos of the two men.
A fourth man was arrested a short distance from the crime scene and has since been charged with weapons offences.
Detective Superintendent Massingham said anyone with information about the pair's whereabouts should contact police.
"We ask the public's assistance now that our traditional investigative strategies have failed to locate them," he said.
"The person that was taken into custody this morning at the Birkdale address, the two males that are outstanding and the 34-year-old male claim to be members or associates of the 13 Kings gang or group.
"That is a fairly unknown group that does have a presence or a clubhouse in the Capalaba area.
"The credibility of those claims is still being investigated and any claims that the club is linked to any other outlaw motorcycle gangs is supposition only."
A 34-year-old Birkdale man was taken into custody on Wednesday morning and is assisting with enquiries after officers raided a home on Thomas Street, where they also found component parts of weapons.
Detective Superintendent Massingham said raids involving uniformed and specialist police were also carried out at Birkdale and Ransome late on Tuesday afternoon.
The people wanted by for questioning by police were not found at those addresses.
"This morning, specialist police attended another address in the Birkdale area," Detective Superintendent Massingham said.
"A 34-year-old male is currently with us in police custody and is subject to questioning in relation to this homicide.
"We do have two males outstanding [and] we have made significantly enquiries in the last 36 hours to locate those persons."
Detective Superintendent Massingham said police were concerned the men could be armed and dangerous.
"We make an appeal to them to hand themselves into the nearest police station," Detective Superintendent Massingham said.
"More importantly, any member of the public who does have knowledge of the whereabouts of these individuals, we ask to call Policelink or Crime Stoppers."
Initial investigations suggest the 23-year-old victim was driving a white Mercedes outside a business on Pine Mountain Road when he was confronted.
A group of four males jumped out of their vehicles and allegedly assaulted the 23-year-old, pursuing him across the street.
He collapsed and was pronounced deceased a short time later after sustaining injuries, including multiple stab wounds.
