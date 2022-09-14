Redland City Bulletin

Birkdale man, 34, in custody as police continue investigations into fatal Brisbane stabbing

Updated September 14 2022 - 6:49am, first published 6:00am
Police say Thomas Myler and Kyle Martin (pictured) may be able to assist with investigations into the fatal stabbing at Brisbane on Monday. Picture supplied

Police have raided several homes and taken a 34-year-old Birkdale man into custody as investigations continue into the alleged stabbing of a man in Brisbane's east on Monday afternoon.

