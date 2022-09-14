Redland Bay
Dragon boat paddling is a fun, group water sport that will help improve your health, fitness and wellbeing after a diagnosis of breast cancer. Come and try at Neville Stafford Park, Redland Bay Saturday, September 24 from 6.30-10am.
Capalaba
The Redland Community Centre will hold every Monday for 10 weeks of activities from September 19 (excluding October 3 public holiday). One ticket gives access to activities for all community members, specifically NDIS participants. Book online.
Cleveland
Make yarn art with BrisStyle for Family Sundays at the Redland Art Gallery, Sunday, September 25 from 10am-1pm.
Cleveland
Enjoy the sweet choral sounds of Oceania at the Pacific Choirs Project at RPAC on Saturday, September 24 from 4-6pm. Book tickets online.
Cleveland
The Redlands CWA hosts weekly craft sessions every Tuesday from 9.30am-11.30am. Everyone is welcome to join in at the CWA hall, 3 Waterloo Street, Cleveland.
Cleveland
Create your own sparkling gems, rock family portraits, straw bracelets and more in school holiday programs at the Redland Museum from September 22-29. See sessions and book online.
Redlands Coast Islands
The Tide: Redlands Coast Islands Festival celebrates creativity, sustainability and community amongst the unique island landscape and people in the region through 10 days of events from September 23-October 3. Book tickets online.
Alexandra Hills
Live music at Alex Hills Hotel, 9pm Fridays and Saturdays.
