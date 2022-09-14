A last ditch attempt to make discussions on the Redlands Coast Sport and Recreation Precinct public at this month's council meeting sparked some debate but was ultimately ruled out under the Local Government Act.
Councillor Paul Bishop moved a motion to alter the order of business but later withdrew his request after a council officer and Mayor Karen Williams advised that the item contained privileged information.
Four items were listed for discussion during the behind doors segment at Wednesday's general meeting, including recovery of overdue rates and charges, a Zozik Court of Appeal update and the Capalaba Town Centre Revitalisation Project.
The Redlands Coast Sport and Recreation Precinct, to be built off Heinemann Road at Mount Cotton, was listed as the final agenda item and covered the construction contract for stage one of the project.
An overview of the item in the meeting agenda said a council resolution was sought to support a multi-year funding commitment for the precinct.
Cr Bishop asked for the matter to be brought forward so it could be discussed during the meeting's open session.
"Many of the discussions previously have been in the public interest and have been at public meetings," he said.
"I would like to move it earlier in the order of business."
Cr Williams - who is also the meeting chair - said regardless of where the item was positioned on the agenda, it would still remain confidential due to provisions in the Local Government Act.
Council's agenda highlighted that discussion on the matter in an open meeting would be contrary to the public interest as it dealt with negotiations relating to a commercial matter.
It said a public discussion would likely prejudice the interests of the local government.
General Counsel Andrew Ross told the chamber that the item was recommended for a private session as it contained information that was commercial in confidence.
Wednesday's general meeting lasted about an hour before being taken behind closed doors.
Councillors Adelia Berridge, Paul Bishop and Paul Golle voted against the meeting going into confidential session.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
