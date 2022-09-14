Redland City Bulletin

Move to push confidential item into public session sparks debate at Redland City Council meeting

By Jordan Crick
A render of the Redlands Coast Sport and Recreation Precinct, which was listed for discussion during Redland City Council's general meeting. Picture supplied

A last ditch attempt to make discussions on the Redlands Coast Sport and Recreation Precinct public at this month's council meeting sparked some debate but was ultimately ruled out under the Local Government Act.

