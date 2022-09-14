Gratuitous, ridiculous, hilarious, joyous and possibly hazardous, Rich and Matt are The Listies, Australia's multi-award winning maestros of kidult comedy.
Rolling on the Floor Laughing sees them tackle the most terrifyingly tortuous family situation of all: bedtime.
Rich, the exhausted parental proxy, is trying to get an early night while his hapless, hopeless housemate, Matt, deploys every trick in the book to stay up late.
Featuring Lullabies of Doom, a bed time story called Jack and The Beans Talk, a real life cowasaurus and toilet paper cannons, this show will keep the children entertained.
The Listies can be seen on ABC television's Art Blast and The Listies Work for Peanuts.
Now the pair can be seen on stage at for two shows at the Redland Performing Arts Centre- as a school holiday offering.
Shows are on at 6pm on September 28 and 10am on September 29.
Tickets are $18-$28 and can be booked on 3829 8131 or com.au (booking fees are $5 by phone and $6 online per transaction).
