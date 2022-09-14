Redland City Bulletin

The Listies come to RPAC

Updated September 14 2022 - 9:53am, first published 9:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Listies bring comedy to RPAC during the school holidays with Rolling on the Floor Laughing. Picture supplied.

Gratuitous, ridiculous, hilarious, joyous and possibly hazardous, Rich and Matt are The Listies, Australia's multi-award winning maestros of kidult comedy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.