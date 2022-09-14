Redland City Bulletin

Birkdale man, 34, charged with murder as police continue hunt for pair

Updated September 14 2022 - 11:50pm, first published 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Birkdale man taken into custody on Wednesday has now been charged with murder. File picture

A Birkdale man taken into custody on Wednesday has been charged with murder after the fatal stabbing of a 23-year-old man in Brisbane earlier this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.