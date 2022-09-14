A Birkdale man taken into custody on Wednesday has been charged with murder after the fatal stabbing of a 23-year-old man in Brisbane earlier this week.
Police are also seeking to speak with two men, 35-year-old Thomas Myler and 24-year-old Kyle Martin, who they say may be able to assist with investigations.
Detective Superintendent Andrew Massingham said the 34-year-old Birkdale man was taken into custody on Wednesday morning after officers raided a home on Thomas Street.
He has also been charged with one count each of murder, possessing dangerous drugs, possessing a weapon and contravening an order (digital device).
Police have also charged a 34-year-old east Brisbane man with murder after he was arrested near the scene of the stabbing on Monday. He was originally charged with weapons offences.
Both are due to front Brisbane Magistrates Court on Thursday.
Detective Superintendent Massingham said police were concerned the two men still on the run could be armed and dangerous.
"We make an appeal to them to hand themselves into the nearest police station," he said.
"More importantly, any member of the public who does have knowledge of the whereabouts of these individuals, we ask to call Policelink or Crime Stoppers."
Police were called to Pine Mountain Road at Mansfield just before 1pm on Monday after the 23-year-old victim was attacked by four men.
He suffered multiple stab wounds and died at the scene.
