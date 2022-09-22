Redland City Bulletin

Redland City Council releases report after petitions launched in response to 4.72 per cent rates rise

JC
By Jordan Crick
September 22 2022
Redland City Council has released a report into rates and charges announced for the 2022/23 financial year. File picture

A Redland City Council report lists supply chain issues and rising labour costs as some of the key factors behind increases to rates and charges for the 2022/23 financial year.

