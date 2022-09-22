A Redland City Council report lists supply chain issues and rising labour costs as some of the key factors behind increases to rates and charges for the 2022/23 financial year.
The report was tabled at this month's council general meeting in response to two community petitions, both of which requested a public explanation for this year's increases to rates and charges.
Outlined in the five-page report are details of meetings held between councillors and officers over the course of several months prior to the 2022/23 budget being handed down on June 23.
The report shows several issues were discussed when setting the new rates and charges, including inflation jumping above six per cent in Brisbane and increases to state government land valuations across the city.
"The significant increase is owing to several factors including the global pandemic and demand for land and properties across our city in addition to the time between valuations," the report read.
"A city-wide average of a 25 per cent land valuation increase is the first state land revaluation since 2019."
The report shows workshops also included discussions on the additional costs the council had taken on through increases to water, waste and utility charges, with the state government hiking its bulk water price by 2.2 per cent.
"Redland City Council is the smallest of the three south-east Queensland local government authorities which own a water and sewerage business and by law must include the water charges on its rate notice," the report read.
Cr Rowanne McKenzie said in last Wednesday's meeting that the report had been prepared in response to the community's petitions.
"Given there has been some interest around this, I certainly will be posting this explanation on my own social media and feeding out to my community and I'm hoping that other councillors may do the same," she said.
"All the information pertaining to that [rates and charges increase] is in this report."
Council has budgeted a $4.1 million operating deficit for the financial year, saying it had done so to lessen the burden on ratepayers.
"This was a conscious decision of council after acknowledging the increases to land valuations," the report read.
"Council absorbed the additional operational expenditure for budget 2022/23 as it was mindful of the impact to the ratepayer from the new land valuations.
"The increase to rates and charges is generally attributed to the increase in cost of providing council services in comparison to prior years.
"Supply chain issues coupled with the cost of materials, in particular fuel, and labour has escalated the overall cost of services."
Councillors unanimously endorsed the report at Wednesday's meeting.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
