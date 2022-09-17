YOUR SAY: Redland readers' letters. Pike's pike on infrastructure

Henry, your Party, the Liberals and Nationals, was in government for the last nine years, pal. So any blame for a lack of infrastructure projects in the Redlands is squarely on your political Party. Good try, though, and I am sure the rusted-on conservative boat and house in Raby Bay and Audi set who vote for you will swallow your reasoning with enthusiasm, but there are a few of us, like me, who once voted Liberal who have woken up.