YOUR SAY: Redland readers' letters. Pike's pike on infrastructure

YOUR SAY: Pike's pike on infrastructure

Updated September 18 2022 - 12:42am, first published September 17 2022 - 10:00pm
Henry Pike laments a lack of infrastructure spending in the Redlands. News flash Henry, your political Party, was in government for the last nine years!

