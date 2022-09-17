YOUR SAY: Redland readers' letters. Pike's pike on infrastructure

Henry Pike laments a lack of infrastructure spending in the Redlands. News flash Henry, your political Party, was in government for the last nine years!
Maybe the reason no money was spent here was due to all the rorting your mob did to try and keep less safe seats.
Barnaby Joyce racked up $675K in expenses in three weeks as a drought envoy. He says he sent texts to the PM. Morrison blocks FOI requests and refuses to release phone records. That money could have been spent in the Redlands, as could any of the car park or sport rort money.
The parliament should pass legislation for a forensic audit and investigation into all Liberal Party government spending. That'll tell us where Redlands infrastructure money went. A federal ICAC with teeth can't come soon enough to really expose the crooks the Liberal Party are.
Bob Anderson, Capalaba.
Most of us would have recently received Bowman MP Henry Pike's letter. In it, he says, "Locally, my priority will be to deliver the Redlands our fair share of federal investment. Our community has missed out on much-needed infrastructure projects and I am determined to change that."
For all those idiots who voted for Henry and the Liberals, this statement alone should have you all hanging your heads in shame. Henry is admitting his mob (The Liberals and Nationals) did NOTHING to supply 'much-needed infrastructure projects' in our city when they were in government.
A reminder to Henry and all those who blindly voted for him because he is a LIB. He is a backbencher in the opposition. He will not be able to influence a single decision in the federal parliament. He will be irrelevant and almost useless in any expenditure discussions. The only way the Redlands will get any 'much-needed infrastructure projects' is if we vote for a Teal independent or Labor at the next election.
The hypocrisy in the tone of Henry Pike's letter was astounding. But most of you will buy it hook, line and sinker. Shame, Redlands voters, shame...
Maree Davees, Birkdale
I commend new Bowman MP Henry Pike for wanting to portray a positive, getting on with my job, and I am listening to the voter's persona. But he is undoubtedly pulling our collective legs with his recent expensive bulk mailout to Redlands residents.
He is seeking to blame the current Labor government and most probably the state Labor government for a lack of infrastructure projects in the Redlands over recent years.
Henry, your Party, the Liberals and Nationals, was in government for the last nine years, pal. So any blame for a lack of infrastructure projects in the Redlands is squarely on your political Party. Good try, though, and I am sure the rusted-on conservative boat and house in Raby Bay and Audi set who vote for you will swallow your reasoning with enthusiasm, but there are a few of us, like me, who once voted Liberal who have woken up.
Reality check, sunshine, and to those aforementioned rusted on's. Henry, you are a backbench MP in the opposition Party. My bet is at the end of the three years of this term, you won't have won a single infrastructure project for the Redlands. But, for anyone who believes you, I have a nice bridge in Sydney to sell you...
Richard Waters, Cleveland
In reply to George Brown of Ormiston and the aircraft noise.
I went into the garden and within 10 mins five planes were going over and at 7pm they are very low over my house, I agree with Mr Brown they are noisy and since the new runway opened, they are always over this area. Also, we get helicopters over more and more all the time.
Susan Jackson, Wellington Point
I was amazed when reading Our Redlands Coast. The glossy publication was put out by council to inform us and to see our DIVISION 1 relegated to the back of the publication is mindboggling. Surely, numerically DIVISION 1 comes before Division 2, not after Division 10! Who within council is responsible for this? Is this playing games or just a printing error? Please explain!
Diana Plowman, Wellington Point
As a community, we should look forward to the future and the broad-scale benefit of such developments in this region. We need to look at future employment, tourism, and infrastructure gains.
Vicki Sloman, Cleveland.
Quoting from the item in today's Redland City Bulletin, Mayor Karen Williams states that "although she could not say how much the whitewater facility would cost, she revealed a centre within the BCP had great potential to offset the costs of other areas within the precinct."
Who commits to such a build without a cost analysis? The Redland City Council is NOT a charitable institution. They are a business, working for the constituents who pay their wages. They need business acumen to ensure any such build is:
1) Financially viable
2) Environmentally sustainable
3) Meets the requirements of the ratepayers.
This is a "back door deal" done with the State Government and in recent weeks, we have clearly seen the council's lack of integrity and ethics.
Edna Searle, Alexandra Hills.
