A Redland netballer will take on the best players in Queensland as she shoots her shot at the state titles.
Alysha Carrick has played netball for 10 years and will represent the Carina Leagues Club Tigers for the second time at the Nissan State Titles in the U16s age group on September 16 and 17.
The 16-year-old honed her skills in the Redlands and has represented the Redlands Netball Association for the last five years.
The Goal Shooter said she enjoyed both the competitive and non-competitive aspects of the sport.
"I love playing netball because it has opened up so many opportunities for me as well as allowing me to build life long friendships with teammates that last through the toughest of times," she said.
"I play GS mostly. I love being able to read off the other players and make decisions in a small amount of time based of other's movements and positioning."
Outside of her sport, Carrick is in year 10 at school, works part time and umpires at the Redlands Netball Association every Saturday.
Carrick said being part of the Tigers team was helping her towards her goal of becoming a professional netballer by making it into the Hart Sapphire Series, and beyond.
"I love being a part of this team as I get challenged every time I take the court and I am able to improve as I am surround with heaps of talented players and coaches. I'm looking forward to the Nissan State Titles as I can continue to improve and develop my skills through competition at a higher level, with my team," she said.
Carrick said she was confident her team would do well in the competition, with their toughest competition to be Gold Coast side, Bond University.
"I think that our team has bonded exceptionally well which will enable us to feed off each other's energy and excel through the competition to us hopefully taking out the win," she said.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
