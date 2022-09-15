Redland City Bulletin

Redland Netball star to take on state titles with Tigers

EL
By Emily Lowe
September 15 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Redland netball star Alysha Carrick will play for the Carina Leagues Club Tigers U16s at the Nissan State Titles. Picture supplied

A Redland netballer will take on the best players in Queensland as she shoots her shot at the state titles.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EL

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.