Redland City Council hosts school holiday activities in September

Updated September 15 2022 - 2:57am, first published September 14 2022 - 5:00pm
Rolling on the Floor Laughing is a stage show for the whole family at RPAC these school holidays. Picture supplied

Keeping the kids entertained these school holidays is set to be a breeze for parents this September, with the Council to host a range of events for kids of all ages.

