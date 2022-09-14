Keeping the kids entertained these school holidays is set to be a breeze for parents this September, with the Council to host a range of events for kids of all ages.
Redland City Council has put together a packed program of mostly free events for kids to make the most of this month.
Mayor Karen Williams said events would be held at Council libraries, Redland Art Gallery (RAG), Redland Performing Arts Centre (RPAC) and Redland IndigiScapes Centre.
She said a highlight would be a live show at RPAC that would have families in stitches.
"If you're looking for something the whole family can enjoy, check out Rolling on the Floor Laughing at RPAC.
"This live stage show sees The Listies tackling bedtime with Lullabies of Doom, a bedtime story called Jack and the Beans Talk, a cowasaurus and a toilet paper cannon. That sounds like a lot of fun.
Cr Williams said libraries on the mainland at Capalaba, Cleveland and Victoria Point would be busy during the school break.
"Budding artists can receive step-by-step instructions on how to draw their favourite Bluey character or create watercolour marine art with local illustrator Carlie Edwards," she said.
"There will be an afternoon of craft and games for fans of the Bad Guys book series, and Harry Potter fans can dress as their favourite character for their own session of games and activities.
"Children can also join a silent disco or learn the basics of Dungeons and Dragons."
Residents can also become library members, to borrow a selection of books, movies, games and magazines.
Redland Art Gallery will also host weaving workshops for kids, fibre art of teens, and yarn art for all ages, with booking essential for all sessions.
Cr Williams said the Redlands had many activities for nature lovers.
"IndigiScapes has a great adventure playground with a flying fox, wooden balance beam obstacle course, water pumping station and sand pit, education trail and a hedge maze," She said.
"There are also more than 3km of walking tracks to explore, the botanic gardens, Discovery Centre, and self-guided nature walks.
"We have some truly amazing parks on Redlands Coast, with facilities ranging from pump and BMX tracks, multi-sport goals, half courts and climbing units, exercise equipment for the fit and soon to be fit, an inground trampoline, ping pong table, and flying foxes.
"Visitors to North Stradbroke Island (Minjerribah) will notice the recent improvements to Headland Park in Point Lookout (Mulumba), with a marine-themed play space and renewed picnic facilities."
For more information on school holiday activities, and how to book, visit Council's What's On webpage.
