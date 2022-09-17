Police have released body-worn camera footage which shows the moment a man is arrested by armed officers during a raid at a Birkdale home this week.
The vision was released just days after a 23-year-old was fatally stabbed at Mansfield in Brisbane's east earlier this week.
The footage shows a man walking slowly towards armed officers with his hands raised before being put in handcuffs.
Police have charged a 34-year-old Birkdale man and 34-year-old east Brisbane man with murder after the stabbing.
The pair were due to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Thursday.
Detective Superintendent Andrew Massingham said four men police have linked to the stabbing claim to be from the 13 Kings group who have a clubhouse based at Capalaba.
Police are also seeking to speak with two men, 35-year-old Thomas Myler and 24-year-old Kyle Martin, who they say may be able to assist with investigations.
