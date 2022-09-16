A COVID initiative to take pressure of Alexandra Hills parents has earned a lasting legacy at a Redland school which will buy booklists for all of its students for years to come.
Alexandra Hills State School will supply more than 200 students with all items on their booklists in 2023 after a successful initiative over two years.
Principal Wayne Fletcher said the idea came about when the school noticed the amount of parents that could afford all of their children's resources was reducing.
"We are getting a better idea of how our community was really struggling in the current climate when it comes to cost of living, loss of work and other demands," he said.
"As a school community we had to look at how we could support each other effectively through a tough time."
Mr Fletcher put forward the idea to reduce the financial burden for the school's students by supplying booklist items worth about $160 per student.
"It just means everything is there when they come into the classroom, and it's just one of those things that has evolved through us wanting to support our school community," he said.
"It's something that we're committed to that's going to be a long term program.
"Nothing is getting cheaper at the moment and the demand on parents is increasing, so this is just one thing they don't have to worry about."
The program is funded through the school's annual budget with support from the P&C and local businesses.
"It's just one of those things that we just now budget for now and we have businesses that support us that'll give us stuff cheaper which helps as well," Mr Fletcher said.
Mr Fletcher said Alexandra Hills State School was the only school in the Redlands to have a program like it where all resources were supplied and that it was having a positive effect on students.
"We've got parents and teachers working together with the sole aim of doing everything we can to improve the students," he said.
"The attendance rates going up and we're finding that the students are far more engaged in what they're doing.
"On the other side, we've also seen more involvement from parents where they are coming to P&C meetings and supporting initiatives within the school and that's been a really positive benefit that we didn't anticipate."
