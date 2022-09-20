Students will find purpose

Kimberley College, located at Carbrook, offers a variety of pathways to help each senior student successfully prepare for the workforce of the future as tertiary education is not necessarily the right fit for everyone.
"It is essential to cater for a wide variety of career ambitions and to support our students with the appropriate study courses, apprenticeships, and work experience," said principal Glenn Johnson.
In a fast-paced world of constant change, increasingly, students are looking to commence vocational studies, apprenticeships, and traineeships while still at school and to be able to jump start their career and gain valuable experience.
Embedded within the college's mission is the desire to help students find both their purpose and passion and Kimberley College is committed to finding the right pathway for each individual student.
Namatjira is the college's Vocational Education & Training (VET) faculty and currently has more than 100 senior students across year 11 and 12 enrolled in the TAFE at School program in 2022.
Year 12 student, Ellie Hind has been awarded the TAFE at School Graduate of the Year for 2022.
As part of her studies, Ellie completed a Certificate III in Makeup at South Bank TAFE in conjunction with undertaking a school-based traineeship.
While Ellie initially sees herself working in salon, she hopes with her entrepreneurial spirit to eventually run her own beauty business.
Mackaylie Taylor, also in Year 12, has been busy baking up a storm since commencing her school-based apprenticeship in March this year at Mt Cotton Sourdough Bakeries where each Friday she steps away from the classroom and is onsite at the bakery at 4am.
Mackaylie completed a Certificate II in Baking at South Bank TAFE last year as part of the program before applying for a school-based apprenticeship.
While the typical apprenticeship takes four years to complete, Mackaylie is pleased to get a head start by combining her senior studies with a school-based apprenticeship saving six months and reducing her post school apprenticeship period.
Another program on offer is the Diploma of Business in partnership with a Registered Training Organisation (RTO) that is delivered onsite at the school with close to 20 Year 12 students successfully graduated this year.
Alexandra Hills State School is committed to excellence with a wide range of specialised and inclusive programs and a dynamic curriculum to suit the needs of all students.
The school offers a beautiful learning environment and promotes positive behaviour amongst its students.
The acclaimed literacy program provides targeted, small group instruction for each student and all classes receive a two-hour literacy block each day.
All students are included in STEM lessons and are given hands-on instruction in activities involving robotics, problem solving and the foundations of logic.
The school's Music Program is award-winning and all Year 3 students learn a music instrument with the opportunity to be part of a band in later year levels, and the school has been awarded Redlands' best school band for the past two years running.
The Sports Development Program exposes all students to a wide range of sports and expert tuition from Cricket Australia, Tennis Queensland, Basketball Queensland, AusKick, Queensland Rugby League and the Queensland Academy of Sports.
This year, all Year 4-6 students were given the opportunity to train in the rugby league and netball development programs.
Students are exposed to a dynamic Arts curriculum where once again, all students participate in specialist dance, drama, visual arts and music lessons. Everyone is included.
Positive behaviour is always encouraged with every student and even rewarded at Alexandra Hills State School.
This is where the unique Golden Rewards Program steps in.
The program is a focused approach to behaviour, promoting positive conduct and celebrating exemplary student behaviour.
Information packs are available and prospective families can even arrange a personal tour of the school with the principal Wayne Fletcher.
Star of the Sea is a leading Brisbane Catholic Education school which aims to build a nurturing, inclusive and family orientated environment uniting faith, learning, culture and harmony.
Star of the Sea students are confident, reflective and always encouraged to be their best.
At Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School, educators light the way for students.
We strive for excellence and offer a contemporary, innovative curriculum within flexible learning environments.- Star of the Sea
They are fortunate to be situated overlooking Moreton Bay and Stradbroke Island and have strong connections with the Quandamooka peoples, both on the mainland and on the island.
Star of the Sea is named after Mary, Our Lady and the mother of Jesus Christ, and is one of the most ancient titles of Our Lady.
The school is situated within the oldest parish in Queensland and is referred to as 'The jewel in the Bay'.
"We strive for excellence and offer a contemporary, innovative curriculum within flexible learning environments," a spokesperson said.
"We combine an affordable education with exceptional care and support for all students."
Literacy and Numeracy programs are embedded with cutting edge technologies that will ensure each child is well equipped to live and work in the twenty-first century.
At Star of the Sea, the BCE Learning and Teaching Framework and Model of Pedagogy are adapted school wide.
Before and after school care is available onsite and managed by Catholic Early EdCare beginning at 6.30am and concluding at 6pm weekdays. Vacation care is also available throughout all school holidays.
Star of the Sea Long Day Care and Kindergarten is situated on the school and parish grounds.
This service is also managed by Catholic Early EdCare, the school has developed strong relationships with this service.
Enrolments are open for 2023 and 2024 at Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School; children born July 1, 2017 - June 3, 2018 are eligible for enrolment in 2023.
Starting next year in 2023, Faith Lutheran College Redlands has added a new member to its growing family.
Formerly an independent entity, 'Faith Kindy Plus' launches next year as an official part of the College, and is expanding with extended hours, increased flexibility and CCS eligibility.
This new change comes in response to community feedback and is in adaptation to the changing needs of families in the area.
With close knit class limits of 22 students under dedicated qualified Early Childhood Educators and Teaching Assistants, Faith Kindy Plus offers a calm, consistent environment with opportunities for flexibility and spontaneity.
The Kindy provides a nurturing, family oriented and Government approved program focused on play-based learning, with both child initiated and intentional teaching activities.
Faith Kindy Plus places an emphasis on Lutheran values, introducing the 'Fruits of the Spirit' through stories, songs, activities and prayer.
The program also places value on immersing students in various aspects of the College life and culture in preparation to enter Prep the following year.
Students are included in chapel and assemblies, visit the Junior School Library and Tuckshop, take part in classroom visits to Prep and Year 1, and participate in whole College events.
The College aims to ensure that students feel like they are part of a community from their very earliest school experiences.
Faith Kindy Plus students can enjoy the serenity of their spacious outdoor nature play area, complete with a shaded sandpit, native bees, veggie patch and grassy playground area with flower beds and Eucalyptus trees (and the occasional Koala).
The centre is also undergoing transformations inside and outside, with updates to classroom decoration and facilities, plus a brand new architecturally designed fort in the playground.
Faith Kindy Plus is currently taking enrolments for 2023 and 2024 - places are filling fast.
For more information, contact Megan on (07) 3207 6879 or via email at admin@kindy.flcr.qld.edu.au
Alexandra Hills SHS is a well established school located in the bayside city of Redlands.
Along with its tradition of setting high standards and supporting student wellbeing, the school is a dynamic, innovative organisation striving together with students and their families to ensure that all students are offered the educational experience which best meets their individual needs.
The school aims to provide a curriculum which is broad enough to accommodate student choice but is structured in such a way that when students graduate, they have a clear pathway to university, TAFE or employment.
The Transition to High School program is highly valued by parents as educators work with local primary schools and families to support their Year 7 students to feel welcome and be successful when starting their secondary education journey.
Students with learning needs are catered for in a number of ways such as one to one tutoring, smaller classes, homework club as well as teacher aide assistance in the classroom.- Alexandra Hills SHS
Students with learning needs are catered for in a number of ways such as one-to-one tutoring, smaller classes, homework club as well as teacher aide assistance in the classroom.
To assist with wellbeing, Alexandra Hills SHS has a GP on site once a week, two experienced Guidance Officers, a Youth Support Coordinator, Chaplain and a school-based Health Nurse.
Four Academies are offered to extend students' learning in a field where they exhibit particular talent and interest and these are:
The school also offers instrumental music throughout schooling and music extension for Year 12 students.
Whether your child is into sports, dance, music or something more, there is a huge range of extra-curricular programs at Cleveland State School (CSS).
The school community is proud of its program and group offerings both in and outside the classroom, promoting physical and mental development, communication skills and self esteem amongst students.
Having a variety of programs is extremely important when considering enrolment at a school.
Sports Aerobics - This year, five sports aerobics teams have already competed in various competitions. Three teams placed at states to compete at the nationals where the Year 1/2 team were awarded. The sports aerobics teams will go on to perform at By the Bay.
Dance Troupe - There are two dance troupes at CSS. Junior is made up of students in Year 1-3 and Senior is students in Year 4-6.
They have competed at two Eisteddfods this year held at Ipswich and Beenleigh with outstanding results.
The dance troupes will perform at By the Bay and in the upcoming Performing Arts Showcase in Term 4.
Performance Choir - The Performance Choir is made of students in Year 2-6 who will perform at By the Bay and the school's Performing Arts Showcase in Term 4.
Musical - Next year, CSS will prepare and perform the Disney favourite Moana Jr.
Students in Year 3-6 will be invited to audition for the much anticipated musical which will be performed in Term 3 of 2023.
Visual Arts - By the Bay is the school's biannual visual and performing arts celebration which celebrates the success of students in these areas.
Every specialist and extension art student has a piece of art on display. This year the theme is By the Bay and artworks range from lighthouses to colourful painted thongs walking along the beach, sculpture, paintings, drawing and photography.
Performing Arts - The Performing Arts Showcase is an annual showcase of the junior and senior bands, string ensemble, performance choir and dance troupes, celebrating successes from throughout the year.
Some ensembles were performed at the recent Redlands Eisteddfod where Junior Band placed third.
Meanwhile, the Senior Band competed against four other local schools and colleges and received a first place. Senior Strings received a highly commended up against colleges and state schools.
CSS students recently competed in the Wakakirri Dance Festival for the fourth year, gaining in strength each time to receive multiple awards across many genres including nominations for National Festival Awards.