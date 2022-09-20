Inclusion more beneficial

An expansion of learning Advertising Feature

Cleveland State School students and their paintings which will be auctioned off during the By the Bay event on September 13. Picture is supplied.

Whether your child is into sports, dance, music or something more, there is a huge range of extra-curricular programs at Cleveland State School (CSS).



The school community is proud of its program and group offerings both in and outside the classroom, promoting physical and mental development, communication skills and self esteem amongst students.



Having a variety of programs is extremely important when considering enrolment at a school.

CSS has a strong Performing Arts focus representing some of the many extra-curricular programs on offer. Picture is supplied.

Sports Aerobics - This year, five sports aerobics teams have already competed in various competitions. Three teams placed at states to compete at the nationals where the Year 1/2 team were awarded. The sports aerobics teams will go on to perform at By the Bay.

Dance Troupe - There are two dance troupes at CSS. Junior is made up of students in Year 1-3 and Senior is students in Year 4-6.

They have competed at two Eisteddfods this year held at Ipswich and Beenleigh with outstanding results.

The dance troupes will perform at By the Bay and in the upcoming Performing Arts Showcase in Term 4.

Performance Choir - The Performance Choir is made of students in Year 2-6 who will perform at By the Bay and the school's Performing Arts Showcase in Term 4.

Musical - Next year, CSS will prepare and perform the Disney favourite Moana Jr.

Students in Year 3-6 will be invited to audition for the much anticipated musical which will be performed in Term 3 of 2023.

Visual Arts - By the Bay is the school's biannual visual and performing arts celebration which celebrates the success of students in these areas.

Every specialist and extension art student has a piece of art on display. This year the theme is By the Bay and artworks range from lighthouses to colourful painted thongs walking along the beach, sculpture, paintings, drawing and photography.



Performing Arts - The Performing Arts Showcase is an annual showcase of the junior and senior bands, string ensemble, performance choir and dance troupes, celebrating successes from throughout the year.

Some ensembles were performed at the recent Redlands Eisteddfod where Junior Band placed third.

Meanwhile, the Senior Band competed against four other local schools and colleges and received a first place. Senior Strings received a highly commended up against colleges and state schools.