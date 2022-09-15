Redland City Bulletin
State government launches unprecedented takeover of Redlands housing strategy

Updated September 15 2022 - 9:17am, first published 9:00am
Deputy Premier Steven Miles has taken the extraordinary step of using his ministerial powers to takeover the Redlands housing strategy.

