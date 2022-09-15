The state government has taken aim at Redland City Council as it launches an unprecedented takeover of the city's housing strategy.
Local Government Minister Steven Miles took action on Thursday after warning last year that he may step in and force the council to address housing supply in the Redlands.
A letter sent to the council on Thursday advised that Mr Miles would use his ministerial powers under the Planning Act to urgently undertake a state government-led strategy for the city.
Redlands Mayor Karen Williams said the council was already meeting its dwelling targets, as outlined in the state government's own land supply report released last year.
Cr Williams said she spoke with Mr Miles on Wednesday to discuss housing challenges in the Redlands but he did not indicate the state's plan to take control of the city's strategy.
"It was a very cooperative discussion. He did not advise that he was taking this action, which is my first disappointment," she said.
"I read about this in the media at about 2.30pm before I received the letter ... so this information was sent out to media before he sent it to council."
Mr Miles said the council's current City Plan did not provide sufficient housing supply or diversity to address population growth.
"The current housing strategy for the city is dated 2011 and is based on 2006 population data, meaning it does not take into account significant population and housing challenges in the past decade," Mr Miles said.
"Redlands has been asked repeatedly to update its housing strategy but has declined to do so."
Councillors have also raised concerns about housing issues in the city, with extraordinary claims made during a general meeting earlier this year that residents were clinging to properties "with their fingernails".
Capalaba MP Don Brown said the state government had been appealing to the council to update its strategy for more than four years.
"This move is unprecedented, which goes to show how dysfunctional this council is," he said.
"It is a sad state of affairs when a council doesn't want to do basic planning work that they are elected to do."
The move will see the state government step in and work with council officers to complete a housing strategy, with southern Thornlands set to be among the key growth areas.
Cr Williams said move was politically motivated and labelled it a "distraction and diversion" for the state's shortcomings on social housing supply.
"The Redlands community will only except housing growth when it comes with the needed infrastructure such as schools, hospitals, upgrades to state roads and public transport," Cr Williams said.
"That is what they have been telling me for the last 18 years, so a housing strategy without a plan for the associated infrastructure is not a plan for affordable living.
"It might provide affordable houses but in the long term it will cost people more to live here because they don't have the supporting infrastructure.
"Council has also been waiting on the latest population and dwelling projections from the state government, which would enable a review of the SEQ Regional Plan and support council in reviewing its own housing strategy."
Redlands MP Kim Richards said the council had lost control of its strategy and labelled it a "gold star" embarrassment.
"It would appear Redland City Council does not want to ensure that our region grows sustainably for all Redlanders," she said
"The housing strategy is important planning work that has been neglected over the past decade and has provided the environment for poor planning to flourish."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
