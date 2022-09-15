Redlands Country Music Club 40th festival celebration will be staged at the clubhouse, Pinklands sports ground, Redland Bay Road, Thornlands from 10.30am to 10.30pm on October 1.
The club will celebrate its milestone event with neighbouring country music clubs with past talent show winners and judges presenting a day-long feast of country music. The next milestone will be its 50th club anniversary in two years.
The club will host club shows, individual spotlight performances and a photo gallery display.
The evening program will include an 'anything goes' section open to 12 performers as well as spotlighting some local country music talent. There will be a prize for the winner. Food and the bar will be available throughout.
Entry is $5 and $2 for children aged 13 to 17 with children under 12 free. Entry includes a ticket in a door prize, supper and tea and coffee.
Enquiries to Debbie on 0415 870 225.
