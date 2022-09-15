Redland City Bulletin

Country music club 40th festival

September 15 2022
A day long feast of country music will be performed to celebrate the Redlands Modern Country Music Club's 40th festival celebration on October 1.

Redlands Country Music Club 40th festival celebration will be staged at the clubhouse, Pinklands sports ground, Redland Bay Road, Thornlands from 10.30am to 10.30pm on October 1.

