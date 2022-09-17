Redland City Council has voted for a pause notice on proposed City Plan amendments on North Stradbroke Island (Minjerribah) while the state government addresses concerns raised during public consultation.
A spokeswoman for Deputy Premier and Planning Minister Steven Miles says the state government will work with the council to ensure the planning scheme amendment is undertaken in a timely manner.
Redland City Councillors voted to issue a pause notice and request additional information from the state government on the TLPI on Wednesday.
The amendment package comes from a Temporary Local Planning Instrument (TLPI) introduced by the state government in September 2020 to support the land aspirations of the Quandamooka People and provide more opportunities for residents.
Division two Councillor Peter Mitchell said the Council had conducted state-ordered community consultation for planning amendments.
"We received 528 submissions and the majority raised concerns with the proposed amendment, including detailed concerns about infrastructure, fire and flooding risks and environmental risks.
"Unfortunately, Council officers have been unable to adequately address most matters as they require some more information from the State Government, and the fact that changing the amendment would result in outcomes inconsistent with the TLPI and Ministerial Direction.
"Such information is considered critical for both Council and the community in understanding how 25 lots, predominantly zoned conservation and recreation and open space, have been selected to accommodate future residential and other urban uses."
The pause notice will last 90 days, where the state government will have time to provide information on studies.
Council will also have time to prepare for and undertake a second round of public consultation once it receives the information.
Cr Mitchell said Council had reservations with progressing the amendment without further information and invited the Deputy Premier and Planning Minister Stephen Miles and officers to meet with councillors to address issues and help progress the amendments.
A spokeswoman for Deputy Premier and Planning Minister Steven Miles said TLPI's timeframe had been extended to ensure the provisions remained until the planning scheme amendment was adopted.
"The current local planning scheme zoning of the Quandamooka Land Aspirations Area does not facilitate development options consistent with the aspirations of the Quandamooka People under their successful native title claim," she said.
"The TLPI and proposed amendment does not extinguish local or state environmental mapping layers.
"Any future development on these parcels will need to meet the planning controls in the planning scheme, for example the environmental significance overlay."
The pause notice comes as the state government launches an unprecedented takeover of the city's housing strategy after Mr Miles said the council's current City Plan did not provide sufficient housing supply or diversity to address population growth.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
