Redland City Bulletin

Councillors vote to halt TLPI as residents raise concerns

EL
By Emily Lowe
September 17 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Redland City Councillor Peter Mitchell has sought more information on a TLPI for North Stradbroke Island from the state government and deputy premier Steven Miles

Redland City Council has voted for a pause notice on proposed City Plan amendments on North Stradbroke Island (Minjerribah) while the state government addresses concerns raised during public consultation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EL

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.