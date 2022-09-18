Now in its tenth year, the Great Cycle Challenge will return for the month of October to raise money for cancer.
Redlands Cycling and Multi Sport Club (RCMC) has again entered a team to ride in the event, setting themselves a ride target of 31,000 kilometres for the whole month.
Riding under the team name "Redlands Cycling & Multi Sport Club Ride for Cancer", RCMC will raise funds for the Children's Medical Research Institute to support work done for preventing, diagnosing, treating and finding a cure for cancer.
RCMC spokesman Case Scholtes encouraged people of all ages and abilities to join the team and help them smash their ride target.
"The RCMC Team is riding to give these kids the brighter futures they deserve, because we believe that our team effort can make an impact to fight cancer and save little lives," he said.
"Many of us have taken up cycling as our hobby and our Club's policy is to encourage and support Members who participate in cycling related events that are held in support of charity programs like the Great Cycle Challenge Australia."
The Great Cycle Challenge first started in 2013 and since grown to become one of the biggest cycling events in the country, with 91,550 cyclists have ridden a total of 21.5 million kilometres to raise $34,076 million in support of cancer research and treatment.
The challenge focuses particularly on childhood cancer which is the largest killer of children from disease in Australia. Over 600 Australian children are diagnosed with cancer every year and approximately three die every week.
The challenge is free to join and participants can register online and log the kilometres they ride throughout October.
RCMC member Ann O'Brien said getting involved with cycling through the challenge was a great opportunity to build confidence and healthy habits.
"We're hoping to encourage families and non-members of RCMC to start cycling more and make them aware of how easily the kilometres start to build up."
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.