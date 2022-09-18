Redland City Bulletin

These Redlands cyclists will aim to ride 31,000km in October to raise money for cancer

JC
By Jeremy Cook
September 18 2022 - 5:00am
Redlands Cycling and Multi Sport Club (RCMC) will take part in the Great Cycle Challenge this month to raise money for the Children's Medical Research Institute. Picture Jeremy Cook.

Now in its tenth year, the Great Cycle Challenge will return for the month of October to raise money for cancer.

