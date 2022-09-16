Mayor Karen Williams has jumped to the defence of Redland City Council after claiming she was not given fair warning of the state government's unprecedented takeover of the city's housing strategy.
Cr Williams said she spoke with Deputy Premier Steven Miles and wrote him a letter in the 24 hours before he used his ministerial powers to commandeer the Redlands housing plan on Thursday.
She said he did not indicate during their discussions that the state government would be launching a takeover and the media had released a report before the council received the minister's letter.
The move comes a year on from Mr Miles writing to Redland City Council chief executive Andrew Chesterman warning that he may step in and force council to prepare a new strategy addressing housing supply and diversity.
Councillors unanimously refuted the proposed directive at a meeting held during the same month and supported sending a return letter to the minister outlining that there was no urgent need for the council to prepare an updated plan.
The takeover - triggered on Thursday - has sparked a war of words between Redlands MPs and the Mayor, with Don Brown and Kim Richards both taking aim at the council's refusal to update its strategy despite repeated requests spanning several years.
Cr Williams expressed her disappointment at finding out about plans through media reports, saying she received Mr Miles' letter about half an hour after a story was published online yesterday afternoon.
"This letter was sent to the media before it was sent to council," she said.
"The housing crisis is a state issue and it is certainly not just Redlands, and Redlands will not fill the gap."
The council has a housing strategy in place covering 2011-2031, but it has irked Mr Miles and Redlands Labor MPs who say the population data used in the report is outdated.
Capalaba MP Don Brown said the state government would look into growth in southern Thornlands and on North Stradbroke Island.
He said the move to take control of a council's strategy was unprecedented.
"Redlands has had patchwork development, most of it bad, and now we have to have a holistic look at Redlands," he said.
"We have been asking for council to do this vital piece of work for more than four years but council have refused to do their job."
Cr Williams said the Redlands community would not accept a new strategy without associated state infrastructure, including schools, hospitals, roads and public transport.
"The state government also signed off on our City Plan in 2018 and our current Redlands Housing Strategy takes us to 2031," Cr Williams said.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
