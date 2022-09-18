Redland City residents have been urged to properly dispose of green-waste as audits show it accounts for 38 per cent of contents in general waste bins.
Mainland residents can order green lid bins specifically for their green-waste.
Mayor Karen Williams said she hoped the call-out to residents would increase the number of households with green bins to prevent the waste from going to landfill.
"I am thankful to the nearly 22,500 mainland households on Redlands Coast who have a green waste bin," she said.
"With Council's vision of achieving a zero-waste society by 2050, we now need to increase that number to stop green waste, including garden clippings, from ending up in landfill, where it produces greenhouse gas emissions."
Cr Williams said green-waste could be reused in a number of ways, but could also be collected fortnightly in green bins for those who could not reuse waste.
"If you produce a small amount of green waste, you can use it on your garden beds as mulch or compost it at home," she said.
"Mulch or home compost can help your garden retain moisture, block weeds, and reduce watering.
"If you find you produce too much green waste for home use, I encourage you to order a green waste bin, which our contractors collect and transport to a composting facility where it is processed and turned into mulch and then sold to landscape suppliers.
"Alternatively, you can take it to one of Council's Recycling and Waste Centre where it will be composted, but having a green waste bin is convenient and saves time."
Green waste bins are currently available only to mainland residents.
Island residents can take their green waste to their respective island's Recycling and Waste Centre.
For more information, and to order a green waste bin, visit Council's website.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
