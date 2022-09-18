Redland City Bulletin

Council urges residents to buy green-lid bins for green-waste

By Emily Lowe
September 18 2022 - 9:00pm
Redland City Council bins with red lids are for general waste, green lids are for green waste, and yellow-lids are for recycling. Picture supplied

Redland City residents have been urged to properly dispose of green-waste as audits show it accounts for 38 per cent of contents in general waste bins.

