Redland Darts Association players have come out firing in zone competition qualifications as weekly fixtures heat up.
A total of seven players from the Redlands secured places in the Zone Two Veteran Squad to compete on November 5 and 6.
Christine Patterson, Colleen and Brett Golding, Lorraine Maltby, Jayson Wilson, Ian Martin and Andrew Smith all competed at the qualifications on September 3.
Wednesday night weekly fixtures are also ramping up this week as the winter season play offs approach.
Projectile Dysfunction is just ahead of Game of Throwns in division one and division two teams Wolves and Darts Vaders are neck and neck on their ladder, separated by just half a point.
Division three team Phantom Throwers are ahead of Red Barons by one and a half points.
A highlight of last week's games was Chris Quinn's first 180.
The Fun Guns 12, Darts Simpson's 4; Jokers 14, Whooo Cares 2; Game of Throwns 8, Dumpstarz 8.
Highest peg men: Brendan Moelands (115), women: Melina Van Den Kieboom (94).
Sonic Death Monkeys 10, Funny Tuckers 6; Ducks Nuts 11, Wolves 5; Eliminators 12, Darts Vaders 4; Archers 8, Mix it Up 8.
Highest peg men: Mick O'Connell (111), women: Kylie Swan (60)
60s are Us 8, Red Barons 6; Phantom Throwers 11, What's the Point 3; Tons of Bull 8, 3 Darts to the Wind 2.
Highest peg men: Ray Rough (102), women: Julie Dewey (61)
180s went to Bill Potter, Rick Gill, Shane Jackson, Paul Quinn, Brendan Moelands, Ryan Gerhardy (2), Jenn Pun, Kent Hahn, Peter Morris, Mick O'Connell, Ian Martin, Chris Quinn, Chris Matthews and John Warlters.
