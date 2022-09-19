Redland City Bulletin

Redland Darts Association members qualify for zone competitions

By Amanda Henley
September 19 2022 - 12:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Darts players at the Zone qualifications. Picture supplied

Redland Darts Association players have come out firing in zone competition qualifications as weekly fixtures heat up.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.