Redland City Bulletin
Our Future

Australian EV company Benzina Zero officially launched at Bartons EV Moto

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
September 17 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bartons rolled out the red carpet in the Redlands to launch their partnership with electric scooter brand Benzina Zero. Picture by Joe Colbrook

The Redlands will be front and centre of the charge towards an electric-powered future after Brisbane-based startup Benzina Zero held their national launch at Bartons EV Moto in Capalaba.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times covering the stories that matter to the community, from sport to politics. UQ Alumni

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.