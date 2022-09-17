The Redlands will be front and centre of the charge towards an electric-powered future after Brisbane-based startup Benzina Zero held their national launch at Bartons EV Moto in Capalaba.
The brand sells a range of battery-powered scooters which are designed for city driving and capable of reaching speeds between 45km/h and 75km/h.
Managing director of Bartons Automotive Group Mark Beitz said the shift to electric was inevitable, and his team was working to bring more electric vehicles to customers.
"We thought the way forward here was to create something that was 100 per cent electric," Mr Bietz said.
"I think we all know that's where it is heading.
"Since the world opened up post-COVID there's an avalanche of products coming in that electric vehicle space, be that four wheels or two."
Italian for 'no fuel', Benzina Zero was founded by Joe D'Ercole and Ben Silver in 2018, and the company has spent the past four years fine-tuning their designs to ensure compatibility with Australian Design Rules.
As part of the launch night presentation, which included speeches by former Honda executive Stuart Strickland OAM and Bonner MP Ross Vasta, Mr Silver discussed the company's line-up.
"The first is the City. It's city chic and stylish," he said.
"We've got the Sport. It's a sporty scooter - sport by name, sport by nature. You've got a maximum speed of 75km/h and a range of 90km.
"The bike that we love is the Duo. It's a bike that can do anything."
The Duo comes in two forms, one which has a claimed maximum speed of 45km/h and a range of 105km and a 'Plus' model which has a top speed of 65km/h with a range of 95km.
The Duo is also modular, and a variety of accessories for carrying luggage is available, including a surfboard rack.
The City has a claimed range of 80km and a top speed of 45km/h, which means in Queensland it and the standard Duo can be driven on a normal car licence.
The Duo Plus and Sport models require at least an RE learner motorcycle licence.
All scooters contain Samsung or LG batteries which can be charged by a regular wall socket and are driven by Bosch motors.
Mr Silver said the company had partnered with B-cycle to offset the impact of the lithium batteries they use, which made for a key point of difference alongside the company's 1M2 tree-planting program.
"You do hear a lot about what we call 'green washing'," he said.
"We wanted to not only produce vehicles that produce no emissions when they're operating.
"We wanted to be able to actually do something that gave back to the environment."
The company also teased future plans, including three new models that were in development and proposals for international expansion.
The first was the Vasto, a scooter built on the same platform as the City and would not have looked out of place in a Vespa showroom.
The second was the Duo Max, a slightly more rugged version of the Duo which Mr Silver would take riders "a little bit further" and would support even more luggage options.
The third was the Duo X, a belt-driven beast built on an extended Duo platform and it will be the first model in the Benzina Zero range to top 100km/h.
I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times covering the stories that matter to the community, from sport to politics. UQ Alumni
