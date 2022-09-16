Deputy Premier Steven Miles has put the blame squarely on Redland City Council for the state government's takeover of the city's housing plan, saying it was given ample time to address policy shortcomings but failed to heed warnings.
Mr Miles said he had indicated to the council 12 months ago that he was intending to force a strategy update and confirmed he had a conversation with Mayor Karen Williams prior to the state government stepping in on Thursday.
He did not explain the particulars of the telephone discussion he had with the Mayor, despite being asked to respond to claims that Redland City Council had been blindsided by the takeover.
"Redland City Council has been told numerous times over recent years that they need to update their housing strategy," Mr Miles said.
"I wrote to them last year and indicated I intended to direct them to update their housing strategy.
"I wrote again in June of this year [and] spoke to the Mayor via telephone ahead of the decision that I took this week for the state to step in and assist them to update their housing strategy."
Responding to questions about whether the takeover was politically influenced given the Mayor's LNP ties, Mr Miles said the decision for the state to step in and prepare a new strategy was based on the situation in the region and the status of their current plan.
"There are also other local government areas that need to update their housing strategies, but they are at least more advanced, they aren't just refusing to do it," he said.
"The advice to me was that even though they had been put on notice over many years, including my notice to them 12 months ago, they were unlikely to progress their housing strategy and therefore it was the area where the need was most urgent for state assistance."
Opposition development, infrastructure and planning spokesman Jarrod Bleijie said the state government taking control in Redlands should send shivers down the spines of every Queensland council.
"I think Queenslanders should be concerned that the state government has failed in the planning department for eight years now," he said.
"The blame game has now started. We know there has been a housing crisis for years. Ultimately, housing is the state government's responsibility.
"You can't have Premier on one hand saying she wants to work with council, and then her Deputy Premier - without notice - just taking housing off one of the council's in Queensland."
Mr Miles said the government would look at how it could provide for families looking to downsize in Redlands and make sure there were affordable housing options in the city.
"This is all about making sure people in the Redlands can afford to have a roof over their heads, it's about making sure that young people growing up in Redlands can live in Redlands," he said.
Mr Bleijie said it did not look like residents would get a say on how the state government would address housing supply and in which areas growth would take place.
"It doesn't look like the state really want to cooperate with the councils in Queensland if this is how they're going to treat them," he said.
"It is complete disrespect for local governments across Queensland."
Cr Williams said the council was already meeting its dwelling targets, as outlined in the state government's own land supply report released last year.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
