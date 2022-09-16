Redland City Bulletin
Breaking

Deputy Premier Steven Miles criticised the Redland City Council over its failure to act on housing strategy despite several warnings

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated September 16 2022 - 5:55am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Deputy Premier Steven Miles has criticised the Redland City Council, saying they were given ample opportunity to update the city's housing strategy.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles has put the blame squarely on Redland City Council for the state government's takeover of the city's housing plan, saying it was given ample time to address policy shortcomings but failed to heed warnings.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.