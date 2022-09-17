The State government takeover of the Redland City housing strategy plan offers a perfect opportunity to build the housing that Redlands needs.
Redlands does not need more luxury high-rise apartment buildings that only a tiny percentage of the population can afford. It also doesn't need more massive houses on small subdivided blocks.
Deputy Premier and Local Government and Planning minister Steven Miles says the council's current City Plan does not provide sufficient housing supply or diversity to address population growth.
He said the government would look at how it could provide for families looking to downsize in Redlands and ensure affordable housing options in the city.
"This is all about ensuring young people growing up in Redlands can live in Redlands," he said.
Developers have done a good job making profits for themselves and mainly building quality houses and apartments in our city that get snapped up by eager owner occupiers or people building rental property portfolios. I am not suggesting there is anything wrong with that.
But now, the state government, perhaps with help from the federal government, should take this opportunity to do what it claims it wants to and build more affordable and diverse housing in the Redlands.
Rather than be upset by the state government takeover, the mayor and the Redland City Council should be happy about it. Why? Because it takes the pressure off the council to deliver something expected of other councils. It becomes one less thing the mayor and the council have to worry about. It will also stop the barrage of speculation that the council is beholden to developers. It can't be beholden to them now, if it ever was because planning decisions won't be the council's alone to make. Any city plan will now be done in collaboration between the state and the council. The state wants to take on the problem, so leave it to the government to fix the issues and accept it with a smile.
Recent industry statistics indicate we are in a rental and owner-occupier housing crisis in the Redlands. It is almost unaffordable for many people to buy a home in the Redlands to live here; indeed, rent prices have increased to mind-blowing levels even before COVID. Now we have a chance to fix it. So over to you, Queensland government, let's see what you can do.
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor at Australian Community Media of four Queensland mastheads, the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times, Beaudesert Times and the North West Star in Mount Isa. I am also the editor of the Northern Territory masthead, The Katherine Times. I was a Senior Journalist at the Glen Innes Examiner before becoming the editor of the Young Witness, then the Daily Liberal and then seven suburban mastheads in southeast Sydney, including St George and Sutherland Shire Leader. I was a Radio Broadcaster/Presenter on Bay FM, a Music Journalist, a Travel Blogger, a Film and Television Analyst/Writer and a Political Commentator. I was a serious musician, but now I am just an enthusiastic hobbyist.
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor at Australian Community Media of four Queensland mastheads, the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times, Beaudesert Times and the North West Star in Mount Isa. I am also the editor of the Northern Territory masthead, The Katherine Times. I was a Senior Journalist at the Glen Innes Examiner before becoming the editor of the Young Witness, then the Daily Liberal and then seven suburban mastheads in southeast Sydney, including St George and Sutherland Shire Leader. I was a Radio Broadcaster/Presenter on Bay FM, a Music Journalist, a Travel Blogger, a Film and Television Analyst/Writer and a Political Commentator. I was a serious musician, but now I am just an enthusiastic hobbyist.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.