Rather than be upset by the state government takeover, the mayor and the Redland City Council should be happy about it. Why? Because it takes the pressure off the council to deliver something expected of other councils. It becomes one less thing the mayor and the council have to worry about. It will also stop the barrage of speculation that the council is beholden to developers. It can't be beholden to them now, if it ever was because planning decisions won't be the council's alone to make. Any city plan will now be done in collaboration between the state and the council. The state wants to take on the problem, so leave it to the government to fix the issues and accept it with a smile.