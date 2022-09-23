Redland City Bulletin

Call for action on transport infrastructure after state government takes control of Redlands housing strategy

By Jordan Crick
September 23 2022 - 9:00pm
The state government is being urged to address transport in the Redlands as it takes control of the city's housing strategy. Picture by Transport and Main Roads

Calls are out for the state government to splash the cash on major transport infrastructure upgrades in the Redlands after it assumed control of the city's housing strategy this month.

