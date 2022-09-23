Calls are out for the state government to splash the cash on major transport infrastructure upgrades in the Redlands after it assumed control of the city's housing strategy this month.
Redland City Council has listed the Cleveland to Manly railway line duplication as one of several transport projects that needs urgent state attention, saying an infrastructure deficit in the city is causing congestion and impacting economic potential.
The government takeover has prompted Mayor Karen Williams to claim that Redlands is being made the scapegoat for a national housing crisis, with the government's own land supply report released last year showing that the council was meeting dwelling targets.
"The state's tunnel vision on the 2011-2031 Redlands Housing Strategy in isolation gives them a get out of jail free card because it doesn't commit them to deliver the necessary and long-awaited public transport infrastructure to meet growth," she said.
A Transport and Main Roads spokesman said the department would soon begin an Eastern Brisbane and Redlands Transport Study to look at transport priorities in the region.
He said the study was a key action outlined in the South East Queensland Regional Transport Plan, which was released in 2021 after being prepared in consultation with local government and other stakeholders.
It shows the city's population is expected to grow by about 35,600 people before 2041, while an additional 17,200 dwellings will be required to accommodate for the growth.
Oodgeroo MP Mark Robinson has taken a swipe at Deputy Premier Steven Miles since the takeover, calling on him to outline how the state planned to deliver the infrastructure needed in Redlands.
The Minister took action on the city's housing strategy last Thursday, issuing a letter to the council advising that he would use his ministerial powers under the Planning Act to complete a state government-led plan for Redlands.
"There are also other local government areas that need to update their housing strategies, but they are at least more advanced, they aren't just refusing to do it," Mr Miles said.
Mr Robinson also singled out the Cleveland to Manly railway line duplication as a priority project, along with Mount Cotton Road, Beenleigh-Redland Bay Road and a busway extension into Redlands.
"This government is more interested in how things look, and that's why they are trying to shift the blame for their housing crisis onto the council," he said.
"But the reality is that the state hasn't held up their part of the deal by delivering the necessary infrastructure for this growing part of the state."
Council has repeatedly called for state government action on the Cleveland line, including earlier this year when it was named in an advocacy document issued before the federal election as one of several projects requiring urgent government investment.
A Transport Department spokesman said the state government was already investing $1.7 million in planning to improve reliability on the Cleveland line and would be conducting an express service review for Redlands busses.
"In addition to these investigations, the Cross River Rail project will deliver reliability improvements for customers by removing the existing conflict between Cleveland line trains and Gold Coast-Beenleigh line trains at the critical Park Road junction," he said.
The Redland City Bulletin contacted Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey's office for comment but questions were forwarded to the department.
Read more local news here
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.