Weekly wrap: Redlands needs more affordable housing

G'day readers,
Early Friday morning, we got the scoop the State government was launching an unprecedented takeover of Redlands housing strategy.
Our Jordi Crick dropped everything and jumped on it, covering all angles of this hugely significant yarn for our readers.
Jordi spoke with the mayor, who, to use the common vernacular, was pretty pissed off with the move.
I reckon the State government takeover of the Redland City housing strategy plan offers a perfect opportunity to build the housing that Redlands needs. My opinion piece explains why.
Our Emily Lowe reports the Koala Action Group (KAG) has urged residents to be more vigilant during koala breeding season from July to December as Koalas become more active. One of the many great things about living here is seeing koalas in the wild if we all remain alert perhaps future generations will also enjoy this simple pleasure.
From the 'this is great news' file, Emily tells us the Redlands Coast Chamber of Commerce has been recognised for its efforts to strengthen the bayside business community, nominated for a national award alongside Australian councils. Well done to Cindy, Belinda, Rebecca and the crew at the Chamber.
On that positive note, I'll leave you to your reading. A bacon, egg, and coffee breakfast is calling; my hunger is real!
Have a great day, and may it be full of love, laughter, music and news.
Kind regards,
Craig Thomson
Editor.
P.S Here is a David Pope to put a smile on your dial.
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor at Australian Community Media of four Queensland mastheads, the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times, Beaudesert Times and the North West Star in Mount Isa. I am also the editor of the Northern Territory masthead, The Katherine Times. I was a Senior Journalist at the Glen Innes Examiner before becoming the editor of the Young Witness, then the Daily Liberal and then seven suburban mastheads in southeast Sydney, including St George and Sutherland Shire Leader. I was a Radio Broadcaster/Presenter on Bay FM, a Music Journalist, a Travel Blogger, a Film and Television Analyst/Writer and a Political Commentator. I was a serious musician, but now I am just an enthusiastic hobbyist.
