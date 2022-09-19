Redland City Bulletin

Anglers are reporting catches of big bass in coastal waters, which have escaped from freshwater dams

By Michael Des David
September 19 2022 - 9:00pm
Ray Kennedy shows off a bass, which have been escaping freshwater dams into coastal waters. Picture supplied

Off-shore fishing was good this past week; the anglers could stay longer over the reef systems with small daytime tides.

