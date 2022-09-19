Off-shore fishing was good this past week; the anglers could stay longer over the reef systems with small daytime tides.
The snapper was on all the fishing grounds-the close reefs off the Gold Coast were particularly productive, with anglers using soft plastics and baits fishing the early hours of the mornings.
The mulloway is still about, and live baits are the best baits.
Dolphin fish on the FADs and trolling skirts are attracting the action.
The water temperature was 21 degrees C on Sunday, and we will soon see the grassy sweetlip over the shallow reefs around Ormiston, and Raby Bay produces many fine catches of sweetlip.
The flathead fishery continues to be amazing, with many large flathead moving into the shallow waters during the day to feed on the baitfish.
When the sun shines upon the water, the baitfish will rise to the surface and swim into the warmer shallow water, and the flathead will lie in ambush and pick off their prey.
Fish in the sixty to the seventy-centimeter range are common and must be fished with a light drag if caught on a line with a thin leader.
I use a thirty-pound leader when I target flathead and always use a net to land a flathead.
Saltwater anglers are being treated to catch bass which escaped over the dam walls.
All the big ones seem to have escaped the North Pine Dam, as bass between 25 and 30 centimeters make up the catch.
The rainfall events occurred right in the middle of the spawning season.
Anglers fishing below the dam wall and in the South Pine River are catching up to 50 bass all over 40cm in a session.
Ray Kennedy had two bass he tagged in North Pine Dam caught at the port of Brisbane in the last two months.
He had tagged two fish in Hinze dam recaptured in the Nerang river at the council chambers.
If you have any fishing questions, photographs of your catch or if you would like a coaching session, please get in touch with Michael at desdavidmichael@gmail.com
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.