There was once again a feeling of deja vu as the Redland Mudcrabs first XV faced off against GPS in this year's Normanby Cup decider.
With two wins against the Ashgrove team under their belt and favourable conditions during the showdown played at Ipswich, things looked good for the Muddies.
Unfortunately the Redlands team had their hopes of lifting the trophy dashed, being beaten 15-7 in their fourth match against GPS this year.
Redlands Rugby Union president Mike King said although the Muddies men gave their all so did their opposition, who smothered them in defence.
"Whilst the team put up a strong effort, I think GPS were just too strong for us on the day," he said.
"We weren't able to make an impact through our running backs as the GPS line speed stopped us short of the advantage line."
The club president said the opposition had opened the scoring early in the match, and although the Redlands team fought back with a try scored by Gerradus Oti, they could not counter the momentum built by GPS.
"We couldn't recover after going down to a try scored by GPS early in the game," King said.
"They got more momentum after scoring."
Although the first XV came runners-up it has been a successful season for the Redlands Rugby Union Club.
Both of the senior men's teams and the senior women's team made it through to their respective grand finals, and the men's Second XV won this year's Wyatt Cup.
Preparations are now underway for next year's competition, and King said coaching roles would remain unchanged in 2023.
"The season is now complete and planning for next year has begun," King said.
"We have locked in the current coaching staff of George Wilson and Ryan Barrett for 2023."
The club will also be hosting their over-35 'Bloody Slow Cup' on September 24 from 2pm, followed by a screening of the Bledisloe Cup that evening.
