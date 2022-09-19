Redland City Bulletin

Sam Heazlett launches Redlands Tigers to first win in new one-day cup campaign

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated September 19 2022 - 5:03am, first published 5:00am
Liam Smith, pictured here fielding, scored 21 at the top of the order for Redlands Tigers as they downed Western Suburbs. Picture supplied

Redlands Tigers have clinched their first win of the new Queensland Premier Cricket one-day competition in a low scoring but close away match against Western Suburbs.

JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Journalist

