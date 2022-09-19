Redlands Tigers have clinched their first win of the new Queensland Premier Cricket one-day competition in a low scoring but close away match against Western Suburbs.
Queensland Bulls and Brisbane Heat batsman Sam Heazlett led the way for Redlands at Graceville Memorial Park with a quickfire 72 at the top of the order.
The 27-year-old Sheldon College graduate plundered three maximums in an innings that lasted just over two hours, helping the Tigers to a respectable 9/245 from 50 overs.
Captain Leigh Drennan (49) and all-rounder James Bazley (32) also provided valuable contributions before the innings fell away, with Redlands losing 6/47 after a series of single-figure scores among the lower order.
Western Suburbs failed to find any rhythm during the run chase, with only Isaiah Snell (66) and Max Carlyon (49) recording scores of note as the Bulldogs were eventually bundled out for 226 inside 44 overs.
James Bazley - another Tigers player who is expected to feature on the domestic circuit again this season - led the way for Redlands with the ball, claiming 3/41 from eight overs.
His scalps included prolific Western Suburbs run-scorers Steve Paulsen (7) and Sam Truloff (16).
Fast bowlers Jacob Apted and Lachlan Honan both chipped in with two wickets apiece as only three other Western Suburbs batsman managed double figures.
The win pushes Redlands into ninth on the one-day table after two games. The side returns to Peter Burge Oval next weekend for a clash with Sunshine Coast.
Third grade (2D): Redlands 152 (James Catlow-Elliott 49, Craig Weier 29) v Toombul 4/96 (Ben Long 3/3, Nathan Collins 1/28)
Fouth grade (2D): Redlands 77 (Mason Catlow-Elliott 17, Matt Fay 13) v Toombul 4/135 (Chris Barker 1/8, Grant Brix 1/19)
Fifth grade (2D): Redlands 7/271 (Tom Gittings 104, Jay Kildey 63, Wayne Todman 28) v Toombul 0/5
Sixth grade (2D): Toombul 99 (Harry Legg 3/21, Byron Grant 2/8) vs Redlands 5/80 (Brian Brix 31)
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
