Police charge three Redlands men with murder after Brisbane stabbing

September 19 2022 - 5:00am
Armed police outside a home in Birkdale last week where a 34-year-old was arrested before being charged with murder.

Three Redlands men are among four charged with murder after the fatal stabbing of 23-year-old Levi Johnson near a gym in Brisbane last week.

