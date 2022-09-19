Three Redlands men are among four charged with murder after the fatal stabbing of 23-year-old Levi Johnson near a gym in Brisbane last week.
Detective Superintendent Andrew Massingham said "old school detective work" over the weekend helped police track down the fourth and final person linked to the murder.
Police will allege the Birkdale man, 24, carried a knife to the crime scene and stabbed Mr Johnson six times.
The men involved claim to be members of the 13 Kings group, which Detective Superintendent Massingham said had a "well established" clubhouse at Capalaba.
The 24-year-old was taken into custody and charged with murder (serious organised crime) at a property in Warwick on Saturday night.
Detective Superintendent Massingham said he was confident police had their breakthrough when the Birkdale man's girlfriend drove to a takeaway food store and ordered for two people, paying in cash.
The previous day, police surrounded a property on Skinner Avenue at Wellington Point where a 35-year-old Birkdale man was taken into custody and charged with murder.
The arrest came after a police helicopter tracked a vehicle from the Redlands address to a property at Chandler, where police allege two people buried a number of weapons.
Police say the vehicle returned to Skinner Avenue later the same night where detectives, specialist police and the dog squad swarmed the property.
A 34-year-old Birkdale man and 34-year-old east Brisbane man have also been charged with murder after the stabbing.
Police were called to Pine Mountain Road at Mansfield just before 1pm last Monday after Johnson was attacked by four men.
He suffered multiple stab wounds and died at the scene.
