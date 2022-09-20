Redland City Bulletin

Redfest organisers propose return to showgrounds after abandoning festival for 2022

JC
By Jordan Crick
September 20 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Redfest will not go ahead at Raby Bay Harbour Park this year as planned. File picture

Redfest organisers are proposing a long-awaited return to the showgrounds in 2023 after walking away from this year's scaled down event at Raby Bay.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.