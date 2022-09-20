Redfest organisers are proposing a long-awaited return to the showgrounds in 2023 after walking away from this year's scaled down event at Raby Bay.
The decision to abandon the event was announced online over the weekend - less than a month out from the intended October showing - and has led to an outpouring of disappointment on social media.
Redfest president Darren Cole said he recognised the community's disappointment, but the committee had been unable to ensure the show would be up to standard.
He said organisers were operating on a shoestring budget that was a tenth of its usual size and had been hamstrung by a lack of volunteers.
"We had a revitalised committee who decided with less than optimal time and a far less than usual budget, to attempt to try and put on a mini Redfest this year," Mr Cole said.
"Given the narrow timeline between all the final approvals to ensure our commitment to safety and to the sort of quality event that Redfest attendees are used to experiencing, we felt it was in the public's best interest not to go ahead."
Mr Cole said some comments made online about the show's cancellation were "vile" and urged people who felt strongly about Redfest's future to consider volunteering.
"The fundamental key issues at the moment are budget and manpower. We had a tenth of the usual budget of Redfest available after we were smashed the last three years," he said.
Redfest organisers faced scrutiny earlier this year after announcing the show would be taken to Raby Bay Harbour Park at Cleveland.
Showgoers voiced several concerns, including that parking available near the harbour would be insufficient for the show's expected crowds and few rides would fit on the smaller site.
Mr Cole said the venue change ultimately came down to budget restrictions.
"Some people asked why we had moved to a different location, and it is quite simply because we had a tenth of the budget available to put Redfest on," he said.
Capalaba MP Don Brown said the State Government had assisted with $20,000 funding for this year's event.
Mr Cole said organisers would be looking at federal, state and local government grant opportunities for future shows.
"Redfest committee members were unable to produce a festival that was at the level of safety and quality that the public and we would expect for Redfest in the short time that we had," Mr Cole said.
"We had qualified for Tourism and Events Queensland Funding as per the application from three years preceding.
"We had applied for minor funding from Redland City Council as a signature event of the city. Council were extremely helpful and gave us access to a number of key staff to assist.
"I would advise anyone who may be misinformed that Redfest is an independent, not for profit [event] and not a council run event."
Capalaba MP Don Brown has urged the council to become more hands on when it comes to the organisation and delivery of Redfest.
"Redfest or Strawberry Festival has been source pride for Redlanders for so many years and event I have been attending for over 30 years," he said.
"It is disappointing that the event has been cancelled again, despite there being no COVID restrictions to blame.
"This is our annual event and I think council has the employed expertise to ensure this event occurs each and every year."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
